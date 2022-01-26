eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 26/22

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Bellator Bantamweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Jun 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Juan Archuleta (blue gloves) celebrates after his win over Eduardo Dantas (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Archuleta won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Sergio Pettis 518
2 3 2 Juan Archuleta 285
3 4 6 Leandro Higo 269
4 5 4 Patchy Mix 247
5 2 Kyoji Horiguchi 243
6 6 11 Darrion Caldwell 232
7 7 3 Raufeon Stots 212
8 8 9 Jornel Lugo 182
9 9 Jaylon Bates 142
10 10 7 James Gallagher 125
11 14 8 Josh Hill 105
12 11 10 Cass Bell 95.5
13 12 Brett Johns 90.5
14 NR Chris Disonell 80
15 13 John Douma 74
16 15 Danny Sabatello 60
17 16 5 Magomed Magomedov 53
18 17 Brian Moore 52.5
19 20 Nikita Mikhailov 40
20 21 Keith Lee 36
21 NR Enrique Barzola 32
22 22 Matheus Mattos 20
23 23 Erik Perez 10
23 23 Jeffrey Glossner 10
23 23 Khurshed Kakhorov 10
26 26 Albert Morales 6
27 NR Blaine Shutt 0
27 27 Cee Jay Hamilton 0
27 27 Jared Scoggins 0
27 27 Jon Adams (flyweight) 0
27 27 Sebastian Ruiz 0
27 27 Will Smith 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

