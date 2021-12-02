MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Dec 1/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Dec 1/21

By December 2, 2021 12:05 am

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Juliana Velasquez 543.5
2 2 2 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 406
3 3 4 Denise Kielholtz 152.5
4 4 3 Liz Carmouche 136.5
5 8 Sumiko Inaba 111
6 10 Danni Neilan (strwwgt) 108
7 6 Valerie Loureda 75
8 8 7 Veta Arteaga 68
9 11 5 Kana Watanabe 66
10 12 Hannah Guy 60
11 15 Chiara Penco 59
12 13 8 Alejandra Lara 58
13 20 Irina Alekseeva 50
14 NR Taylor Turner 48
15 NR Bruna Ellen 28.5
16 14 11 Diana Avsaragova 28
17 20 Elina Kallionidou 20
18 15 9 DeAnna Bennett 10
18 15 10 Vanessa Porto 10
20 19 Ilara Joanne 8
21 20 Darina Mazdyuk 0
21 20 Desiree Yanez 0
21 NR Petra Castkova 0
21 20 Randi Field 0
21 20 Tara Graff 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our Pound for Pound rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

