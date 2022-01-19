Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 19/22

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bellator Featherweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 801 2 2 1 A.J. McKee 651 3 3 4 Mads Burnell 228 4 4 5 Aaron Pico 186.5 5 6 3 Adam Borics 173.5 6 7 Aiden Lee 155 7 9 Cody Law 148 8 21 8 Jeremy Kennedy 145 9 5 7 Emmanuel Sanchez 133 10 8 Daniel Carey 125 11 10 Lucas Brennan 122 12 11 6 Pedro Carvalho 118.5 13 12 Weber Almeida 101 14 13 Ciaran Clarke 97 15 15 Keoni Diggs 76 16 14 10 Justin Gonzales 72 17 18 Henry Corrales 61 18 19 Ilias Bulaid 59 19 16 9 Daniel Weichel 58 20 20 Johnny Soto 54 21 26 Kai Kamaka III 31.5 22 22 Khasan Magomedsharipov 20 22 22 Nathan Rose 20 24 24 Fabacary Diatta 19 25 25 John de Jesus 14 26 27 Andrew Fisher 10 26 27 Gadzhi Rabadanov 10 26 27 Rob Whiteford 10 29 NR Isaiah Hokit 0 29 31 Jonathan Quiroz 0 29 31 Matt Bessette 0 29 31 Simone D’Anna 0 29 31 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

