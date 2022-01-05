eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 5/22

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Bellator Welterweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Yaroslav Amosov 544.5
2 2 2 Michael Page 315
3 4 4 Jason Jackson 285
4 5 5 Neiman Gracie 265.5
5 3 3 Douglas Lima 256
6 16 Roman Faraldo 136
7 7 6 Logan Storley 134.5
8 6 Oliver Enkamp 133
9 11 8 Paul Daley 106
10 13 Mukhamed Berkhamov 100
11 15 Lewis Long 98
12 17 Raymond Daniels 95
13 18 Nicolo Solli 83
14 20 7 Derek Anderson 75
15 22 9 Andrey Koreshkov 68
16 25 Trevor Gudde 54
17 19 Vinicius de Jesus 50
18 28 Abraham Vaesau 48
19 29 Nathan Jones 45
20 30 Johnny Cisneros 43
20 34 11 Kyle Crutchmer 43
20 30 Sabah Homasi 43
23 33 Mark Lemminger 34
24 35 Albert Gonzales 18
25 36 Jaleel Willis 17
26 38 Javier Torres 10
26 40 Levan Chokheli 10
28 39 Grachik Bozinyan 9
29 40 Dante Schiro 0
29 40 Gregory Milliard 0
29 40 Peter Stanonik 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

