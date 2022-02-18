NBA All-Star Game Picks, Prediction, and Preview | Free NBA Picks

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. In this article, we’ll preview the NBA All Star Game, break down the NBA All Star Game odds, and give free NBA All Star Game picks.

Will Team LeBron prevail versus Team Durant in the NBA All Star Game on Sunday night?

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

NBA All Star Game Odds

With the game being played in LeBron James’ home state, Team LeBron could enjoy home court advantage from the crowd in the NBA’s annual exhibition contest. As a result, Team LeBron finds itself favored to win the 2022 NBA All Star Game by 5.5 points at Bovada, one of the best NBA betting sites.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA All-Star Game odds, check out the odds from BetOnline below.

The Best Betting Sites for NBA All-Star Game 2022

With most betting apps projecting Team LeBron as 5.5-point favorites heading into the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, we’ll take a look at the best online gambling sites to bet on the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Check out our list of the best NBA betting sites below.

NBA All-Star Game News

A few of the 2022 NBA All-Stars were forced to sit out of Sunday’s contest. Among them, team captain Kevin Durant will not be available to play. Two of Durant’s former teammates, Draymond Green and James Harden, will also be forced to miss the game.

Charlotte Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball will replace Durant while San Antonio Spurs’ point guard Dejounte Murray will take Green’s spot. Both players will be making their first ever NBA All Star appearances. Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers’ center Jarrett Allen also earned his first NBA All-Star nod, replacing Harden for Team LeBron.

NBA All-Star Game Starting Lineups

Several players will be making their first ever NBA All-Star appearances in 2022.

Check out the starting lineups for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Team LeBron Starting Lineup

G: Trae Young

G: Ja Morant

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: Jayson Tatum

C: Joel Embiid

Team Durant Starting Lineup

G: Stephen Curry

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: LeBron James

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Nikola Jokic

2022 NBA All Star Game Preview

With Durant out for Sunday’s game, Team LeBron should have a considerable advantage on the floor. We’ll take a look at a few of the storylines for Sunday’s game in our NBA All-Star Game Preview below.

Team LeBron Headline

LeBron James’ experience in the NBA All-Star Game paid off on draft night, as he selected a far better roster than Kevin Durant. LeBron assembled a roster with a good mix of size, shooting, and skilled passing big men.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will join LeBron in the frontcourt on Sunday. In the backcourt, Stephen Curry will be joined by certified bucket-getter DeMar DeRozan, who has turned back the clock in his first season in Chicago.

Team LeBron also has a good mix of veterans and young talent coming off of the bench. First-time All-Stars Darius Garland, Fred VanVleet, and Jarrett Allen will be part of the second unit for Team LeBron. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, and 12-time All-Star Chris Paul round out the reserves.

Team Durant Headline

Team Durant will need more than one player to step up in order to beat Team LeBron on Sunday. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid headlines the roster for Team Durant. However, the starting lineup has far less NBA All-Star Game experience. Aside from Embiid, no one on Team Durant has more than three NBA All-Star Game appearances.

“The Joel Embiid Highlight Reel”

First-time NBA All-Stars Andrew Wiggins and Ja Morant find themselves in the starting five for Team Durant. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Atlanta Hawks’ guard Trae Young round out the star-studded starting lineup.

Off of the bench, Team Durant will rely on former teammates Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns for a scoring punch while Rudy Gobert was selected to add some size and defense to the roster.

Devin Booker and Khris Middleton should also add some long-range shooting but the player to watch on Team Durant might be first-time All-Star LaMelo Ball. Ball craves the spotlight and has a penchant for making highlight reel plays, which bodes well for his chances of making a splash in the 71st NBA All-Star Game.

Free NBA Picks | The Best Bets for the NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron has a lot of veterans and NBA All-Star Game experience, which might sound better on paper than in the actual game. The NBA All-Star Game is notorious for being an offensive exhibition with little-to-no-defense involved, so don’t expect Team LeBron to win this game in a blowout. For the second straight year, the Elam Ending format will also be used in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which should keep this game closer than most people expect. Take Team Durant to cover the spread on Sunday night.

