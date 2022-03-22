Roman Josi named NHL first star of the week

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi of Bern, Swirtzerland has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week on Monday for the week from March 13-19, 2022. In three games, Josi, who is the Predators’ captain, had nine assists in three games.

Josi had three assists in each of the three games he played this past week. He opened the week with three helpers in a 4-1 Predators win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 15, three more assists in a 5-4 Predators loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on St. Patrick’s Day, and three more assists in a 6-3 Predators win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 19. Also in the week, Josi was a +6, with two penalty minutes, two power-play points, 13 shots on goal, and five blocked shots.

Jost’s remarkable offensive run has gone beyond last week. On March 13 in a 6-2 Predators win over the Minnesota Wild, Josi had two goals and two assists for four points. Then on March 21, Josi had one goal and one assist for two points in a 6-3 Nashville win over the Anaheim Ducks. So in the last five games, Josi has had a multi-point game in each contest and has had three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in that span.

The four points against the Wild on March 13 was the fourth time this season Josi has had four points in a game. He also had one goal and three assists in a 5-2 Nashville win over Minnesota on October 24, two goals and two assists in a 4-1 Predators win over the Arizona Coyotes on November 13, and four assists in an 8-0 Predators win over the San Jose Sharks on March 5.

Josi becomes the first NHL player to be named first star of the week this season. The last defenseman to be named NHL first star of the week was Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, who was honoured from March 21-27, 2021.