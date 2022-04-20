Heat Take 2-0 Series Lead Behind Jimmy Butler’s 42 Points

Many people thought that the series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat could get somewhat interesting. However, if the first two games of the series are any indication, it looks like Miami could be walking their way to a sweep.

Miami won the first game of the series by nearly 20 points and then came back in game two and beat Atlanta by 10. Jimmy Butler led the way in game two with an impressive 45 points, the most of his career in the playoffs.

This series surely isn’t over, but the Heat have to feel extremely confident about what they’ve been able to do. Considering that Trae Young had 25 points in game two and only eight in the first game, Miami looks like they could sweep this one if they can continue shutting him down.

Beating the Hawks in Atlanta isn’t going to be an easy task considering that they played much better at home during the regular season than they did away from the State Farm Arena. Atlanta went 27-14 at home and 16-25 on the road this season.

It would be likely that the Heat are going to be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in round two. Philadelphia currently has a 2-0 series lead in their series against Toronto. Although the 76ers series could get a bit more interesting than the Heat one, just because the Toronto Raptors do well at home and Nick Nurse is known for making some incredible comebacks, it does seem likely at the moment that the Sixers are going to win the series.

Not only has Philadelphia managed to take a two-game series lead, but they’ve done so by beating the Raptors with ease. Similar to the Heat, Philadelphia has dominated Toronto on every level.

Getting ahead of ourselves in the playoffs is never a great idea as we have seen some crazy comebacks throughout the past decade, so let’s take it game by game.

Miami and Atlanta are going to meet on Friday at 7 EST as the Hawks will look to fight back in the series.