Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 27

We are heading to the end of April and there are some intriguing MLB series in the final week of the month. Let’s take a look at the top five games of April 27.

5) Detroit Tigers @ Minnesota Twins TV: Bally Sports 7:40 PM ET

In this American League Central Division battle, the Twins (-189) host the Tigers (+174). The Tigers got five quality innings from Michael Pineda in the first game of the season, and now he will pitch against his former team, the Minnesota Twins. The Twins must be extremely pleased with what they have got from Joe Ryan in the early going, as he is 2-1 with an earned run average of 1.69.

4) Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers TV: AT&T Sportsnet/Bally Sports 6:05 PM ET

In this all-Texas duel, there are some significant questions regarding what’s wrong with the Astros. At 8-9, they have looked ordinary in the early going. Even though they are below .500, the Astros are still the favourite to beat the Rangers. The Astros are at -114 and Texas is at +104.

3) Oakland Athletics @ San Francisco Giants TV: NBC Sports California/Bay Area 9:45 PM ET

In this northern California battle, the Giants (-171) have the second best record in all of baseball at the moment at 13-5. Their battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West title has already started. The Dodgers are half a game back at 12-5. San Francisco beat Oakland 8-2 on Tuesday, and will look for more production from designated hitter Wilmer Flores, who had four runs batted in game one of the series. The Athletics (+157) have a respectable record of 9-9, for a team that was supposed to be rebuilding.

2) Seattle Mariners @ Tampa Bay Rays TV: Root Sports NW/Bally Sports Sun 6:40 PM ET

Both of these teams are above .500 to start the year. The Mariners (+119) lead the AL West at 11-6, while the Rays (-129) are in third in the AL East at 9-8. On Tuesday to begin the series, the Mariners won 8-4. Seattle has now won four straight games as they also swept the Kansas City Royals on the weekend.

1) New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals TV: MLB Network 1:15 PM ET

The New York Mets (-112) have the best record in Major League Baseball at 14-5. On Wednesday, they will go for the sweep against a Cardinals squad (+102) that has fallen out of first place in the National League Central, but still has a respectable record of 9-7.

Odds used from betonline.ag.