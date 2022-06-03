16 times NHL team has scored six goals in a playoff game and lost

Heading into game two of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday, we know that offense is not the problem for the Edmonton Oilers. They can score at will. The massive problem is keeping the puck out of their net. Let’s take a look at the 16 times a NHL team has scored six goals in a playoff game and lost.

1) Los Angeles Kings 10, Edmonton Oilers 8

In game one of the 1982 Smythe Division Semifinals, the Oilers set the record for the most goals in a playoff game in a loss (eight). The Oilers ended up losing the series in a series known for game three, the Miracle on Manchester. Grant Fuhr gave up nine goals in the Oilers loss.

2) Pittsburgh Penguins 10, Philadelphia Flyers 7

In game five of the 1989 Patrick Division Finals, this game was best known for the greatness of Penguins’s star Mario Lemieux, who had a NHL record eight points in a playoff game.

2) Chicago Black Hawks 8, Montreal Canadiens 7

In Game 5 of the 1973 Stanley Cup Finals, the Black Hawks stayed alive with an 8-7 win. The Canadiens gave up eight goals in game five after having a shutout in game four. Montreal bounced back with a game six 6-4 win to win the Stanley Cup.

4) Minnesota North Stars 9, Boston Bruins 6

In Game 2 of the Preliminary Round of the 1981 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the North Stars won game two despite giving up six goals. Minnesota would reach the Stanley Cup Finals before losing to the New York Islanders.

4) Los Angeles Kings 9, Calgary Flames 6

In game six of the 1993 Smythe Division Semifinals, the Flames got six goals but was not enough, as Flames goaltender Jeff Reese gave up eight goals on only 18 shots. With the loss, Calgary was eliminated.

4) Calgary Flames 9, Edmonton Oilers 6

In game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Flames forward Matt Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona recorded his first career postseason hat trick in a three-goal Calgary win. The Oilers bounced back with four straight wins to take the series.

4) Boston Bruins 8, Chicago Black Hawks 6

In game two of the 1974 Stanley Cup Semifinals, the Black Hawks scored six times, but could not stop Johnny Bucyk, who had a hat trick.

4) Chicago Black Hawks 8, Edmonton Oilers 6

The Chicago Black Hawks gave up 44 goals to the Oilers in the series, a NHL record. Six goals came in a game four. The Oilers beat the Black Hawks four games to two to win the 1985 Clarence Campbell Conference Final, and then beat the Philadelphia Flyers to win their second Stanley Cup.

4) Colorado Avalanche 8, Edmonton Oilers 6

For the fourth time in the Oilers’ history, they scored six times and lost in the playoffs on Tuesday. If Edmonton has any chance of beating Colorado after their game one loss of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, the Oilers will need to start Mikko Koskinen and bench Mike Smith.

4) Boston Bruins 7, Los Angeles Kings 6

In game three of the 1977 Stanley Cup quarterfinals, the Kings lost 7-6 to the Boston Bruins. Boston went on to win the series four games to two, sweep the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup semifinals, before being swept by the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Finals.

4) New York Rangers 7, New York Islanders 6

In game three of the 1983 Patrick Division Finals, the Islanders lost 7-6 to the Rangers after shutting out the Blueshirts 5-0 in game two. The Islanders went on to win the series and the Stanley Cup over the Edmonton Oilers.

4) Boston Bruins 7, Montreal Canadiens 6

In game four of the 1985 Adams Division Semifinals, the Canadiens lost 7-6 to the Bruins. After 13 goals were scored in game four, Canadiens goalie Steve Penney bounced back with a 20-save shutout as Montreal blanked Boston 1-0 to win the series three games to two.

4) Quebec Nordiques 7, Montreal Canadiens 6

In the battle of Quebec, the Nordiques beat the Canadiens 7-6 in game three of the 1985 Adams Division Finals. Dale Hunter scored the overtime winner. Quebec went on to win the series four games to three.

4) Chicago Black Hawks 7, Minnesota North Stars 6

Two nights later, the Black Hawks beat the North Stars 7-6 in double overtime with a game winning goal from Darryl Sutter in game four of the 1985 Norris Division Final. Chicago went on to win four games to two.

4) Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Washington Capitals 6

In game two of the 1991 Patrick Division Final, Kevin Stevens scored the overtime winner at 8:10 of the first overtime period. The Penguins went on to win the series in five games, the Boston Bruins in the Wales Conference Final, and then the North Stars to win their first ever Stanley Cup.

4) Buffalo Sabres 7, Ottawa Senators 6

In game one of the 2006 Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Buffalo Sabres won a shootout in overtime. Chris Drury scored the overtime winner for the Sabres only 18 seconds into the first extra frame.