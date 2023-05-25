16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Qualifies For First Ever French Open

16-year-old Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva will be the youngest in the 128-player 2023 French Open women’s draw.

This is the first main draw for Andreeva who earned her spot by defeating Camila Osorio in the qualifying rounds.

Andreeva is currently ranked 143rd in the world.

The first of many 👏 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva earns a maiden Grand Slam main draw ticket with her victory over top seed Camila Osório 7-6(8), 6-4.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/RfzqCeIc9K — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2023

The 2023 Junior Australian Open finalist reflected on what she believes is the difference between junior’s and women’s singles play.

Andreeva said:

“In juniors, you can let yourself relax a little bit because you have a better level than your opponent. If I was leading 5-1, I knew I could relax for a few games and still it would be fine. But here you just have to fight for everything and nobody will give you anything. All the matches need to be played like that.”

Is Mirra Part Of The Next Generation’s Sister Act?

Andreeva’s older sister is also an up and coming tennis player.

Erika is 18 and currently ranked 147th in the world.

She has a qualifying match against Serbian Olga Danilovic on Friday to earn a spot in the French Open main draw.

Could the Andreeva sisters be the future sister act on the WTA Tour?

Mirra is excited about her sister’s opportunity.

She said:

“I of course want her to win. I’m always very nervous when she plays. If we both end up in the main draw, it would be really amazing because it’s also a small dream to play one big tournament with your sister. We used to fight a lot over really small things like the remote of the television, but we’ve grown up and appreciate each other and the time we can spend with each other. We’re just trying to support each other.”

The French Open begins on Sunday, May 28, and runs through Sunday, June 11.

Follow the action on Tennis Channel, NBC, and Peacock (streaming).

