3 Bizarre Issues From Mutua Madrid Open

By now, much has been said and written about the WTA and ATP’s Mutua Madrid Open which concluded on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz is the men’s champion, and Aryna Sabalenka is the women’s champion.

Outstanding tennis play is being overshadowed by some strange decisions made by the Mutua Madrid Open organizers.

Here are three of the most bizarre issues from the tournament, organized from least to most inflammatory.

1. Ball Girls’ Wardrobes Were A Moving Target

The crews of ball boys and girls were interesting to track.

It seemed the ball girls were working the men’s matches, and some were wearing crop tops.

The Madrid Open has dealt with pushback over the years about the ballgirls’ wardrobe so this is not exactly a new issue.

What is odd about the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open is that the wardrobe evolved as the tournament went on.

Madrid Open ball models aren't wearing mini skirts for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Final Given the backlash after the cake & cutting women's doubles final speeches, this wardrobe change is aptly timed This is a start. But next year let's just bring back the ball kids pic.twitter.com/lgIUN5S0Nz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 7, 2023

2. The Sizes Of Birthday Cakes Were Compared

Both the men’s and women’s champions share a birthday on May 5.

As a result, both Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were given birthday cakes by the tournament on Friday.

Before looking at the disparity in the cakes, it is worth noting that Alcaraz is a Spaniard, and this tournament was held in Madrid.

A birthday cake is rolled out to Carlos Alcaraz after beating Borna Coric in Madrid Pulling out all the stops for a very special 20 year old 🎂

pic.twitter.com/bmMRInmeRM — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 5, 2023

Happy Birthday to the 2023 Australian Open Champion, Aryna Sabalenka!!! 🥳😍 © Instagram Mutua Madrid Open pic.twitter.com/zj2VYceMBm — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) May 5, 2023

It is obvious that Sabalenka’s cake is much smaller.

Maybe a better idea would have been a joint cake for the two World No. 2’s.

3. A Quiet Women’s Doubles Final Trophy Presentation Stunned Everyone

By far the worst part of the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open was the treatment of the women’s doubles champions and runners-up.

In every tournament, there is a trophy presentation that is completed before or after the winners and the runners-up get a few minutes at the microphone to speak to the fans, their teams, and opponents.

For some bizarre reason, no one spoke, and there was no microphone.

Why weren’t the women allowed to speak at the women’s doubles final trophy ceremony today when yesterday the men’s doubles winners & runners-up were allowed to make long rambling speeches?? @MutuaMadridOpen 2023?!#Tennis @WTA

The tournament director Feliciano Lopez did not even… — LavanyaSingerDinesh🌺 (@LavanyaVocalist) May 7, 2023

That was not the case during the men’s doubles final which involved lengthy speeches by the champions and runners-up.

Wow. Yesterday, the men’s doubles trophy ceremony included speeches by the players. Today, after the women’s doubles final, there were NO speeches given. I wonder why this is, maybe the tournament director would know? 🎤 pic.twitter.com/YgnwraAWQc — vee play a tournament pls (@VenusGauff) May 7, 2023

This was a really bad look for the tournament.

No one has bothered to explain or apologize for any of these issues, but hopefully, all are rectified for next year’s event.

