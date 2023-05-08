Tennis News and Rumors

3 Bizarre Issues From Mutua Madrid Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

By now, much has been said and written about the WTA and ATP’s Mutua Madrid Open which concluded on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz is the men’s champion, and Aryna Sabalenka is the women’s champion.

Outstanding tennis play is being overshadowed by some strange decisions made by the Mutua Madrid Open organizers.

Here are three of the most bizarre issues from the tournament, organized from least to most inflammatory.

1. Ball Girls’ Wardrobes Were A Moving Target

The crews of ball boys and girls were interesting to track.

It seemed the ball girls were working the men’s matches, and some were wearing crop tops.

The Madrid Open has dealt with pushback over the years about the ballgirls’ wardrobe so this is not exactly a new issue.

What is odd about the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open is that the wardrobe evolved as the tournament went on.

2. The Sizes Of Birthday Cakes Were Compared

Both the men’s and women’s champions share a birthday on May 5.

As a result, both Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were given birthday cakes by the tournament on Friday.

Before looking at the disparity in the cakes, it is worth noting that Alcaraz is a Spaniard, and this tournament was held in Madrid.

It is obvious that Sabalenka’s cake is much smaller.

Maybe a better idea would have been a joint cake for the two World No. 2’s.

3. A Quiet Women’s Doubles Final Trophy Presentation Stunned Everyone

By far the worst part of the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open was the treatment of the women’s doubles champions and runners-up.

In every tournament, there is a trophy presentation that is completed before or after the winners and the runners-up get a few minutes at the microphone to speak to the fans, their teams, and opponents.

For some bizarre reason, no one spoke, and there was no microphone.

That was not the case during the men’s doubles final which involved lengthy speeches by the champions and runners-up.

This was a really bad look for the tournament.

No one has bothered to explain or apologize for any of these issues, but hopefully, all are rectified for next year’s event.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Iga Swiatek In Madrid Open Classic For The Ages

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Amanda Anisimova
Tennis Player Amanda Anisimova Takes Indefinite Break To Work On Mental Health
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Year-End No. 1 In ATP History
4 Tennis Players With May 5 Birthdays: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Jaume Munar, Christopher Eubanks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Juan Martin Del Potro
U.S. Open Champions Juan Martin del Potro And Gabriela Sabatini Practice Together
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Emma Raducanu
U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu Plans To Have 3 Surgeries, Will Miss Spring And Summer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Roddick
Andy Roddick Name Drops Who He Hung With At Met Gala 2023: Federer, Williams, Mahomes
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic VS Matteo Berrettini streams
Novak Djokovic Can Compete At 2023 U.S. Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top