May 5 is a festive day around the world and within professional tennis.

In addition to being Cinco de Mayo, four famous tennis players share May 5 birthdays.

They are as follows:

1. Carlos Alcaraz, 20 Years Old

The teenage phenom is a teenager no longer.

World No. 2 Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz is celebrating his 20th birthday by making the finals of the 2023 Madrid Open for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz is the defending champion.

Birthday boy into the final 🎉@carlosalcaraz takes out Coric 6-4 6-3 and has his eyes set on back-to-back titles in Madrid! 🇪🇸@MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/8S2WUkVMS2 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 5, 2023

He earned nine career ATP titles as a teenager and is the 2022 U.S. Open champion.

Carlos Alcaraz is getting close to his idol Rafael Nadal to cement himself as the Greatest teenage player in men's tennis history.#tennis #MadridOpen pic.twitter.com/Dk2zidVzw9 — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) May 4, 2023

Many will try to compare Alcaraz to his Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal, but Alcaraz is interested in making his own unique impact on the sport.

2. Aryna Sabalenka, 25 Years Old

The 2023 Australian Open champion, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, has been nothing short of fantastic in 2023.

Winning her maiden Grand Slam in January lifted the pressure from her shoulders, and she responded by winning often.

Sabalenka booked her spot in the Madrid Open finals, her fifth final of the season.

Victoria Azarenka was the last player to have a similar streak leading into the Italian Open in 2012,

5 – Aryna Sabalenka is the first player to reach five finals in a single season before the Italian Open since Victoria Azarenka in 2012. Sovereignty.#MMOPEN | @MutuaMadridOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/mpafHlpWDc — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 4, 2023

Sabalenka celebrated her birthday in a similar fashion as Alcaraz.

The World No. 2 gets a chance to avenge her loss at Stuttgart in a rematch with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Happy Birthday to the 2023 Australian Open Champion, Aryna Sabalenka!!! 🥳😍 © Instagram Mutua Madrid Open pic.twitter.com/zj2VYceMBm — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) May 5, 2023

3. Jaume Munar, 26 Years Old

Spaniard Jaume Munar celebrates his 26th birthday on May 5.

Munar is currently the World No. 88 player, but his rank was as high as 52 in 2019.

He made it to the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Munar’s claim to fame at this year’s tournament was his tense handshake and exchange of words after his victory over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Here for the handshake. Jaume Munar: “Don’t tell me to shut up again” Thanasi Kokkinakis: “Or what?” Madrid temperature is heating up. 🔥 Glad they seemed to work things out in the end. pic.twitter.com/3PBigbjSwY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 26, 2023

4. Christopher Eubanks, 27 Years Old

Christopher Eubanks is the feel-good story of the 2023 tennis season, and his throwback picture with a poster of Jim Courier on his wall is just a small part of his story.

The wave of emotion that overcame him at the Miami Open when he realized he would break into the Top 100, a longtime goal of his, for the first time is endearing.

Chris Eubanks is now into the top 100 in the @PepperstoneFX #ATPLiveRankings for the first time in his career 👏#partner pic.twitter.com/oxeQ7hl7eQ — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 28, 2023

His run into the quarterfinals in Miami was magical.

Happy Birthday to the four May 5 tennis stars!