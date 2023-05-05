Tennis News and Rumors

4 Tennis Players With May 5 Birthdays: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Jaume Munar, Christopher Eubanks

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Year-End No. 1 In ATP History

May 5 is a festive day around the world and within professional tennis.

In addition to being Cinco de Mayo, four famous tennis players share May 5 birthdays.

They are as follows:

1. Carlos Alcaraz, 20 Years Old

The teenage phenom is a teenager no longer.

World No. 2 Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz is celebrating his 20th birthday by making the finals of the 2023 Madrid Open for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz is the defending champion.

He earned nine career ATP titles as a teenager and is the 2022 U.S. Open champion.

Many will try to compare Alcaraz to his Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal, but Alcaraz is interested in making his own unique impact on the sport.

2. Aryna Sabalenka, 25 Years Old

The 2023 Australian Open champion, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, has been nothing short of fantastic in 2023.

Winning her maiden Grand Slam in January lifted the pressure from her shoulders, and she responded by winning often.

Sabalenka booked her spot in the Madrid Open finals, her fifth final of the season.

Victoria Azarenka was the last player to have a similar streak leading into the Italian Open in 2012,

Sabalenka celebrated her birthday in a similar fashion as Alcaraz.

The World No. 2 gets a chance to avenge her loss at Stuttgart in a rematch with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

3. Jaume Munar, 26 Years Old

Spaniard Jaume Munar celebrates his 26th birthday on May 5.

Munar is currently the World No. 88 player, but his rank was as high as 52 in 2019.

He made it to the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Munar’s claim to fame at this year’s tournament was his tense handshake and exchange of words after his victory over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

4. Christopher Eubanks, 27 Years Old

Christopher Eubanks is the feel-good story of the 2023 tennis season, and his throwback picture with a poster of Jim Courier on his wall is just a small part of his story.

The wave of emotion that overcame him at the Miami Open when he realized he would break into the Top 100, a longtime goal of his, for the first time is endearing.

His run into the quarterfinals in Miami was magical.

Happy Birthday to the four May 5 tennis stars!

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Juan Martin Del Potro

U.S. Open Champions Juan Martin del Potro And Gabriela Sabatini Practice Together

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Emma Raducanu
U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu Plans To Have 3 Surgeries, Will Miss Spring And Summer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Roddick
Andy Roddick Name Drops Who He Hung With At Met Gala 2023: Federer, Williams, Mahomes
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic VS Matteo Berrettini streams
Novak Djokovic Can Compete At 2023 U.S. Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Reveals That She Is Pregnant At Met Gala 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Roddick
Men’s Tennis Players Andy Roddick And Matteo Berretini Attend Met Gala 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer 2
Roger Federer Is Set To Co-Chair Met Gala 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top