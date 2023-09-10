Tennis News and Rumors

7 Former US Open Champions Were On Hand To Watch Coco Gauff’s US Open Win

Coco Gauff Billie Jean King

Seven former US Open champions were in Arthur Ashe Stadium watching Coco Gauff win her first US Open.

1. Tracy Austin, 1979 and 1981 US Open Champion

Tracy Austin knows a thing or two about being a teenage Grand Slam champion.

She won both of her US Opens before turning 19.

Austin was in the stands clapping and yelling “Let’s Go Coco!”

2. Chris Evert, 1975-1978, 1980, 1982 US Open Champion 

Chris Evert was in the broadcasting booth calling the match for ESPN.

She is an avid Coco Gauff fan who was thrilled to see her get the victory.

3. Billie Jean King, 1971, 1972, and 1974 US Open Champion

Billie Jean King is a fixture at the US Open each year; she presented Coco Gauff with the winner’s trophy.

She is a pioneer that has always encouraged and enjoyed the successes of the female tennis players that have come after her.

4. Martina Navratilova, 1983-1984, 1986-1987 US Open Champion

Martina Navratilova was in the stands for Coco Gauff’s match.

She does broadcast work for various outlets so she is usually at the Grand Slams.

5. Andy Roddick, 2003 US Open Champion

The last US man to win the US Open, Andy Roddick, has been present at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the past couple of days.

Tracy Austin and he were spotted talking on Friday during the Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton semifinal match.

6. Monica Seles, 1991-1992 US Open Champion

Monica Seles keeps a relatively low profile since her retirement so Seles being there was a big deal.

She was seen standing behind Tracy Austin on Saturday during the women’s final.

7. Maria Sharapova, 2006 US Open Champion

Maria Sharapova has been present for matches for several days during the US Open.

Sharapova recently talked about how much she enjoys being a spectactor in the sport that made her a huge star.

Coco Gauff now joins this elite fraternity of US Open champions and will have the title of 2023 US Open champion beside her name for the rest of her life.

