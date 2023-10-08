Tennis News and Rumors

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

Wendi Oliveros
Aryna Sabalenka

At the end of the month, the 52nd edition of the WTA Finals begins.

This year’s location is Cancun, Mexico, and the top eight female players in 2023 will battle it out to crown a singles champion.

With less than three weeks to go, the final eight have already punched their tickets.

They are as follows:

1. Aryna Sabalenka, 25, Belarus

New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World

The 2023 Australian Open champion won her maiden Grand Slam and captured the number-one ranking this year.

She has played with a relaxed demeanor and more confidence since winning AO 2023.

2. Iga Swiatek, 22, Poland

Women’s French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros

The former World No. 1 is the 2023 French Open champion and is in Sunday’s China Open final.

3. Coco Gauff, 19, United States

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

The 2023 US Open champion has been the star of the summer and fall.

She achieved a career-high number three ranking after winning the US Open.

4. Elena Rybakina, 24, Kazakhstan

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

Making the WTA Final 8 is a long time coming for Rybakina who did not qualify in 2022 despite being the Wimbledon champion because there were no points awarded for Wimbledon last year.

Rybakina won Indian Wells in March 2023.

5. Jessica Pegula, 29, United States

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

Jessica Pegula is a consistent performer on the tour.

Most recently she won in Toronto this summer.

6. Marketa Vondrousova, 24, Czech Republic

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

The 2023 Wimbledon champion earned a long-awaited spot in the top eight.

7. Ons Jabeur, 29, Tunisia

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

The 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon finalist, along with Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova, are the three players in the top eight who have not won a Grand Slam…yet.

Ons has been so close, and fans want it badly for her.

8. Karolina Muchova, 27, Czech Republic

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

The 2023 French Open finalist was riddled with injuries earlier in her career so it is great to see her playing some of her best tennis this year.

Who is missing from last year?

1. Caroline Garcia, 29, France

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

Caroline Garcia is the defending champion of the 2022 WTA Finals held in Fort Worth, Texas.

She did not earn enough points to qualify for an opportunity to defend her title in Cancun.

2. Maria Sakkari, 28, Greece

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

3. Daria Kasatkina, 26, Russia

A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico

The 2023 WTA Finals go from October 29 through November 5.

Watch all the matches on Tennis Channel.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top