At the end of the month, the 52nd edition of the WTA Finals begins.

This year’s location is Cancun, Mexico, and the top eight female players in 2023 will battle it out to crown a singles champion.

With less than three weeks to go, the final eight have already punched their tickets.

Ons Jabeur with Marketa Vondrousova & Karolina Muchova after qualifying for WTA Finals: “Let’s go. It’s this way, Cancun. Let’s go.” 😂 Congrats, ladies. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5RRpIsjTcy — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 7, 2023

They are as follows:

1. Aryna Sabalenka, 25, Belarus

The 2023 Australian Open champion won her maiden Grand Slam and captured the number-one ranking this year.

She has played with a relaxed demeanor and more confidence since winning AO 2023.

2. Iga Swiatek, 22, Poland

The former World No. 1 is the 2023 French Open champion and is in Sunday’s China Open final.

3. Coco Gauff, 19, United States

The 2023 US Open champion has been the star of the summer and fall.

She achieved a career-high number three ranking after winning the US Open.

4. Elena Rybakina, 24, Kazakhstan

Making the WTA Final 8 is a long time coming for Rybakina who did not qualify in 2022 despite being the Wimbledon champion because there were no points awarded for Wimbledon last year.

Rybakina won Indian Wells in March 2023.

5. Jessica Pegula, 29, United States

Jessica Pegula is a consistent performer on the tour.

Most recently she won in Toronto this summer.

6. Marketa Vondrousova, 24, Czech Republic

The 2023 Wimbledon champion earned a long-awaited spot in the top eight.

7. Ons Jabeur, 29, Tunisia

The 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon finalist, along with Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova, are the three players in the top eight who have not won a Grand Slam…yet.

Ons has been so close, and fans want it badly for her.

8. Karolina Muchova, 27, Czech Republic

The 2023 French Open finalist was riddled with injuries earlier in her career so it is great to see her playing some of her best tennis this year.

Who is missing from last year?

1. Caroline Garcia, 29, France

Caroline Garcia is the defending champion of the 2022 WTA Finals held in Fort Worth, Texas.

She did not earn enough points to qualify for an opportunity to defend her title in Cancun.

2. Maria Sakkari, 28, Greece

3. Daria Kasatkina, 26, Russia

The 2023 WTA Finals go from October 29 through November 5.

Watch all the matches on Tennis Channel.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023