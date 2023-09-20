Tennis News and Rumors

A Smiling Maria Sakkari Is Finding Her Joy And Her Game In Guadalajara

Wendi Oliveros
Maria Sakkari

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari has struggled to find her game in 2023.

In three of the four 2023 Grand Slams, Sakkari exited in the first round.

She has added coaches, shed tears, and openly questioned whether she should take a break.

But she is back at it in one of her favorite places, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Fans hoping that Sakkari can end the year on a positive note may get their wish at the 2023  Guadalajara Open.

This is only the second year of this tournament.

She was a finalist last year, losing to Jessica Pegula in October 2022.

In 2023, she has picked up where she left off last year with outstanding play.

Check out her underrated athleticism on display in her straight-set win over Storm Hunter.


Sakkari joked after the match that she feels “borderline Mexican” given how much she loves playing in Guadalajara and the fan support she receives there.

Sakkari is the second seed in the tournament.


She faces Camila Giorgi in the next round.

Giorgi has never beaten Sakkari in three tries; they last met in 2019.


The head-to-head matchup can be misleading; Giorgi is a tricky opponent.

Sakkari’s lone WTA title came in 2019; it would be especially meaningful for her to get the second one this week in Guadalajara.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
