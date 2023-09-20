Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari has struggled to find her game in 2023.

In three of the four 2023 Grand Slams, Sakkari exited in the first round.

She has added coaches, shed tears, and openly questioned whether she should take a break.

But she is back at it in one of her favorite places, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Fans hoping that Sakkari can end the year on a positive note may get their wish at the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

This is only the second year of this tournament.

She was a finalist last year, losing to Jessica Pegula in October 2022.

In 2023, she has picked up where she left off last year with outstanding play.

Check out her underrated athleticism on display in her straight-set win over Storm Hunter.

That's the biggest smile I've seen from Sakkari on court in a while We know she likes Guadalajara, this might finally be a big week for her if she's feeling good



Sakkari joked after the match that she feels “borderline Mexican” given how much she loves playing in Guadalajara and the fan support she receives there.

"I feel borderline Mexican!" 2022 Guadalajara Finalist Maria Sakkari on the tremendous crowd support she received in her opening match tonight. "It's incredible…I don't know where that came from. It's great to have their support."

Sakkari is the second seed in the tournament.

Are you ready for this lineup ?🤯 [1] Jabeur vs. Trevisan

Giorgi vs. [2] Sakkari

[3] Garcia vs. Baptiste

Kenin vs. [6] Ostapenko

[7] Kudermetova vs. [10] Azarenka

Dolehide vs. [8] Alexandrova

Townsend vs. Arango

Navarro vs. Fernandez #GDLOpenAKRON pic.twitter.com/8JPyLib8Gb — wta (@WTA) September 20, 2023

Biggest media turn out so far is for two-seed Maria Sakkari following her opening win:



She faces Camila Giorgi in the next round.

Giorgi has never beaten Sakkari in three tries; they last met in 2019.

Maria Sakkari will take on Camila Giorgi in the Guadalajara Round of 16 None of the meetings have been close scorelines, but if Giorgi plays well, is always so dangerous.



The head-to-head matchup can be misleading; Giorgi is a tricky opponent.

Sakkari’s lone WTA title came in 2019; it would be especially meaningful for her to get the second one this week in Guadalajara.

