Aaron Rodgers Granted Permission to Speak to New York Jets

The NFL Free Agency period has started with a bang. We are only hours in, and many transactions have already occurred. One big name that will have eyes on them again this offseason is none other than Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Many have wondered if Aaron Rodgers will stay with Green Bay, be traded, or even retire. With recent reports, we are now one step closer to finding out whether the four-time MVP will remain in the green and yellow or not in the 2023-24 season.

Green Bay Packers Give Aaron Rodgers Blessing to Speak with New York Jets

How Well Rodgers Would Suit the Jets

The Jets have constructed a nice squad. The one void on there team happens to be the most important position, the quarterback spot. Recently, it was reported that the Packers’ organization gave Aaron Rodgers permission to talk with the New York Jets. With that in mind, Rodgers to the Jets would be a match made in heaven on paper. They have a young core of promising wide receivers, such as Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, and possessed a solid defensive unit last season. Rodgers going to the Jets would be certain to shake up the AFC North.

How Both Sides Did Last Season

To start last year, the Jets were one of the biggest surprises. They started off hot but faltered toward the end. Many pointed to the struggles at the quarterback position as a key reason for New York’s shortcomings at the end of the season as they finished with a 7-10 win-loss record. Still, they outperformed expectations as they finished with the fourth ranked team defense, spearheaded by the promising defensive back, Sauce Gardner, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he had a down year for his standards. Some say age is starting to get the better of him but having a four-time MVP as a signal caller would be an instant upgrade over the struggling Zach Wilson. Rodgers finished with numbers of 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Green Bay just barely missed the playoffs after losing the last game of the season to their NFC North rival, the Detroit Lions, but with the New York Jets’ supporting cast, Rodgers would have a great opportunity to return to the postseason.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]