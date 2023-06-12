You need to see the tackle that gets put on Adam Hadwin

Following Nick Taylor’s victory in the RBC Canadian Open, celebrations ensued on the green at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Adam Hadwin, a fellow Canadian golfer, attempted to join in the celebration but was unexpectedly tackled by a security officer. While it’s understandable that the security guard may have perceived Hadwin’s approach as a potential threat, the intention behind his actions was simply to congratulate his friend and fellow Canadian.

Adam Hadwin got SMOKED by security trying to celebrate with Nick Taylor. 😂 Canada has lost contain. pic.twitter.com/nAeTiZOpGv — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 11, 2023

Thankfully, We Have Multiple Angles

Hadwin Was Ready to Party

Hadwin had been watching the final holes of the tournament alongside fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Corey Conners. His own performance in the event was commendable, as he finished tied for 12th place after a solid final round of 68, bringing his total score to 11-under for the week. Hadwin’s finish was the best among all Canadian golfers in the field, apart from Taylor. At 35 years old, Hadwin has one career win on the PGA Tour, achieved at the 2017 Valspar Championship. In the current season, he has already secured four top-10 finishes.

“Corner of my eye I saw he got a nice tackle there,” Taylor said after his win. “I hope he’s alright. He was upright when I saw him later. So I hope he doesn’t wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything.”

Historic Win for Taylor

Meanwhile, Taylor’s victory in the playoff against Tommy Fleetwood marked his third career win on the PGA Tour. The moment was especially significant as it ended the long drought since a Canadian last won the RBC Canadian Open in 1954. Taylor secured the win with an impressive 72-foot eagle putt that sealed his triumph and sparked joyous celebrations among his fellow Canadians.

Despite the incident with the security officer, the overall atmosphere was one of jubilation and national pride, as the country celebrated Taylor’s historic victory on home soil. The RBC Canadian Open will be remembered not only for Taylor’s outstanding performance but also for the camaraderie and support shown among the Canadian golfers, including Adam Hadwin, who was simply trying to join in the celebration of a momentous achievement for Canadian golf. His wife also gave us an update via Twitter. Hadwin is okay, and reportedly even apologized to the security guard that absolutely rocked him, in true Canadian form.