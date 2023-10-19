MLB News and Rumors

ALCS Game 3: Twitter Reacts To Houston Astros Handling Texas Rangers, Powering Way Back Into MLB Playoff Series

max scherzer loses race to home plate (1)

Texas Rangers entered Wendsday with a 2-0 ALCS series advantage and had future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Max Scherzer returning from a shoulder injury and started for the first time since Sept. 12.

Twitter users responded to the way the Houston Astros responded to the challenge, recording an 8-5 victory in Game 3 at Globe Life Field.

Down, but not out, the Astros lined up to face Scherzer …

With an opportunity to claim a commanding series lead after winning the first two games on the road, the Rangers ran into position before their frenzied fans …

Waving the rally towel …

Peaceful first pitch …

Mad Max was ready for a “Texas battle” …

After losing back-to-back home games, the Astros traveled across Texas and claimed control of Game 3 in the second inning …

A fan’s eye view of Jose Altuve’s first BIG hit of the series …

Getting to Mad Max one last time Wednesday …

Max was just mad after exiting …

The start of something for the the Rangers? …

“Highway robbery” …

Slugger Yorden Alvarez delivered a two-strike, two-RBI single, giving the Astros a 7-2, seventh-inning lead …

Rangers’ Jung collected his second dinger …

The Astros “strike right back” …

Attempting to rally late, the Rangers got to Astros reliever Bryan Abreau, who yielded his first run since July 15, but too little, too late …

Astros’ Game 3 celebration line …

“Baby Papi” talks about Astros’ series-saving win Wednesday …

