Texas Rangers entered Wendsday with a 2-0 ALCS series advantage and had future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Max Scherzer returning from a shoulder injury and started for the first time since Sept. 12.
Twitter users responded to the way the Houston Astros responded to the challenge, recording an 8-5 victory in Game 3 at Globe Life Field.
Down, but not out, the Astros lined up to face Scherzer …
Houston vs. all y’all. pic.twitter.com/b6SXeXXYhv
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 18, 2023
With an opportunity to claim a commanding series lead after winning the first two games on the road, the Rangers ran into position before their frenzied fans …
Take the field with @AdolisJose! pic.twitter.com/SPwimLOMhk
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 19, 2023
Waving the rally towel …
Rally towel’s! #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/8FPmIzI8ov
— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) October 19, 2023
Peaceful first pitch …
Kins to @Dutch_Oven45 to get us started! pic.twitter.com/BxRfljgLwn
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 19, 2023
Mad Max was ready for a “Texas battle” …
The Max mentality. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/S88lhRUo1D
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 18, 2023
After losing back-to-back home games, the Astros traveled across Texas and claimed control of Game 3 in the second inning …
3-run inning. pic.twitter.com/5KAeoZPXzz
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2023
A fan’s eye view of Jose Altuve’s first BIG hit of the series …
GORGEOUS view of that Altuve HR! Wow 👌 Could watch that all night on loop. #Astros pic.twitter.com/ZIX2IhUuou
— Astros Fans UK (@AstrosFansUK) October 19, 2023
Getting to Mad Max one last time Wednesday …
Adding one more if y’all don’t mind. pic.twitter.com/IsW9XxeuGg
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2023
Max was just mad after exiting …
Astros ROCK Mad Max in his return 😲
Final line for Max Scherzer in ALCS GM-3:
4 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K#postseason pic.twitter.com/nr7dN61G7Z
— Spittin’ Cap™️ (@SpittinCap) October 19, 2023
The start of something for the the Rangers? …
Josh Jung goes oppo taco in the ALCS #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/6S6LsQYoF2
— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) October 19, 2023
“Highway robbery” …
LEODY TAVERAS YOU ARE UNREAL pic.twitter.com/k2dbRFXmiP
— Joey (@DJLeMVP) October 19, 2023
Slugger Yorden Alvarez delivered a two-strike, two-RBI single, giving the Astros a 7-2, seventh-inning lead …
Yordaddy always comes through. pic.twitter.com/0Ui5wHtSqq
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2023
Rangers’ Jung collected his second dinger …
Another one. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/VHtJfqlVJQ
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 19, 2023
The Astros “strike right back” …
Bringing another one home. pic.twitter.com/HFCKqpO6ZF
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2023
Attempting to rally late, the Rangers got to Astros reliever Bryan Abreau, who yielded his first run since July 15, but too little, too late …
Astros’ Game 3 celebration line …
Team win. pic.twitter.com/sSDKrbfklU
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2023
“Baby Papi” talks about Astros’ series-saving win Wednesday …
“Baby Papi in the building!”
Yordan Alvarez joins the postgame show after the @astros 8-5 win tonight@kevinburkhardt | @AROD | @davidortiz | @derekjeter pic.twitter.com/oepZSN9gsP
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023