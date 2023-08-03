Tennis News and Rumors

All-American Matchup: Coco Gauff Defeats Hailey Baptiste At Mubadala Citi Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes

Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American female tennis player currently ranked seventh in the world, has had somewhat of a disappointing 2023 season.

Most recently, she suffered a first-round loss at Wimbledon to Sofia Kenin.

The forehand has been her Achilles heel, and many have talked about her recent struggles.

Gauff was back in action at the Mubadala Citi Open on Wednesday night looking very sharp against 21-year-old fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

Baptiste is a qualifier that defeated Karolina Plishkova in her first-round match.

Gauff’s athleticism on the hard courts is a huge asset that helped her in the match, and she played the net points better.

She defeated Baptiste in straight sets.

After a first-round bye, Gauff’s game looked good under the watchful eyes of Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert, both were hired earlier in the summer.

Baptiste is a Washington, DC native who is coached by Frances Tiafoe’s brother, Franklin.

She is a talented player who has been ranked as high as 119th in the world.

Baptiste and Gauff know each other well, coming up through juniors together.

They shared a warm embrace after the match, and it appeared as though Coco was trying to encourage her in spite of the loss.


Hopefully, Coco’s win spurs a late summer run that gives her momentum for next month’s U.S. Open.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
