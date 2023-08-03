Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American female tennis player currently ranked seventh in the world, has had somewhat of a disappointing 2023 season.

Most recently, she suffered a first-round loss at Wimbledon to Sofia Kenin.

The forehand has been her Achilles heel, and many have talked about her recent struggles.

Gauff was back in action at the Mubadala Citi Open on Wednesday night looking very sharp against 21-year-old fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

Baptiste is a qualifier that defeated Karolina Plishkova in her first-round match.

Gauff’s athleticism on the hard courts is a huge asset that helped her in the match, and she played the net points better.

She defeated Baptiste in straight sets.

Coming in hot 🔥@CocoGauff starts her DC campaign with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Baptiste.#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/YpWEH6TYAC — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) August 3, 2023

After a first-round bye, Gauff’s game looked good under the watchful eyes of Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert, both were hired earlier in the summer.

Brad Gilbert a new addition to the team of Coco Gauff who practiced on stadium today in DC. #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/HP4INHW4tP — Erik Gudris (@ATNtennis) July 30, 2023

Baptiste is a Washington, DC native who is coached by Frances Tiafoe’s brother, Franklin.

Frances Tiafoe supporting Hailey Baptiste & Coco Gauff in Washington tonight. ❤🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/v6E0UmAE47 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 2, 2023

She is a talented player who has been ranked as high as 119th in the world.

Baptiste and Gauff know each other well, coming up through juniors together.

They shared a warm embrace after the match, and it appeared as though Coco was trying to encourage her in spite of the loss.

Coco Gauff & Hailey Baptiste share a hug at the net. It looks like Coco gave her some words of encouragement. These two have known each other since Coco was 10 years old. Friendship. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BcHWPCq1gp — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 3, 2023



Hopefully, Coco’s win spurs a late summer run that gives her momentum for next month’s U.S. Open.

