Being in the semifinals of a Grand Slam is a dream for tennis players.

And American Madison Keys was living the dream in front of a home crowd in New York City as she came out blazing hot and error-free against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday night.

She was making every shot and looking extremely relaxed; whereas Sabalenka looked tight and tense.

Keys took the first set 6-0.

She was up 5-3 in the second set; victory was in reach.

Then, Sabalenka found her game and grabbed the second set in a tiebreak; the third and deciding set also went Sabalenka’s way via tiebreak.

Keys, the consummate pro, walked to Sabalenka’s side of the court and gave her a congratulatory hug.

Madison Keys walks over to Aryna Sabalenka’s side of the net to give her a hug after the match. After leading 6-0, 5-3.. she must be shattered. It’s not easy to be this graceful & kind after a loss. Well done, Madi. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/kqbxpXAoiT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2023

In her post-match press conference, the emotions came out, and we saw the agony of defeat.

Madison Keys leaves, 2 minutes into her post match press conference, in tears. Sports can be very cruel at times. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/7H2izR4ZFb — दिविर जैन (@divirj04) September 8, 2023

Players are required to sit for post-match press conferences; they are fined if they do not attend.

Keys came in and shared raw emotions, and somehow, just as professional athletes do, framed it as a learning experience.

She handled a devastating loss with class and dignity.

There was no anger or disrespect to the reporters doing their jobs.

For that reason (and many others), Keys is a winner!

Madison Keys & Aryna Sabalenka are BLASTING the ball at the US Open. It’s not everyday you see someone with the ability to overpower Sabalenka. But Madi is almost unbeatable when she plays her best. This was enormous. pic.twitter.com/BkCerN8Ylz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2023

