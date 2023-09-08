Tennis News and Rumors

An Emotional Madison Keys Reflects On US Open Semifinal Loss To Aryna Sabalenka

Wendi Oliveros
Being in the semifinals of a Grand Slam is a dream for tennis players.

And American Madison Keys was living the dream in front of a home crowd in New York City as she came out blazing hot and error-free against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday night.

She was making every shot and looking extremely relaxed; whereas Sabalenka looked tight and tense.

Keys took the first set 6-0.

She was up 5-3 in the second set; victory was in reach.

Then, Sabalenka found her game and grabbed the second set in a tiebreak; the third and deciding set also went Sabalenka’s way via tiebreak.

Keys, the consummate pro, walked to Sabalenka’s side of the court and gave her a congratulatory hug.

 

In her post-match press conference, the emotions came out, and we saw the agony of defeat.

Players are required to sit for post-match press conferences; they are fined if they do not attend.

Keys came in and shared raw emotions, and somehow, just as professional athletes do, framed it as a learning experience.

She handled a devastating loss with class and dignity.

There was no anger or disrespect to the reporters doing their jobs.

For that reason (and many others), Keys is a winner!

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
