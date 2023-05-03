Tennis News and Rumors

Andy Roddick Name Drops Who He Hung With At Met Gala 2023: Federer, Williams, Mahomes

Andy Roddick

U.S. Open tennis champion Andy Roddick, 40, and his wife actress Brooklyn Decker, 36, attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, May 1, 2023.

Roddick is a friend (and former tennis opponent) of one of the 2023 Met Gala co-chairs, Roger Federer, 41, so it is not surprising that he made the trip.

He was back on the air at The Tennis Channel on Tuesday spilling details about the event.

What Roddick Said

This year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

Lagerfeld, a German designer who served as creative director for Chanel, died in 2019 at the age of 85.

Roddick gave an insider’s view of what happens when the guests go inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the event since all we see are the photo ops outside the Met prior to the actual event.

He said there are no agents and publicists inside the Met so it is a unique experience socializing with A-list celebrities, musicians, and athletes without their entourages.

There is also a nice dinner paying homage to Lagerfeld who loved to throw dinner parties.

The menu consisted of “chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish—all served on vintage china.”

Highlights Of The Night According To Roddick

The highlights of the evening for Roddick were a performance by Lizzo and sharing the night with tennis friends Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Roddick’s tennis friends, who have 43 Grand Slam titles between them, posed for photos to the delight of tennis fans worldwide.

Roddick talked about the excitement surrounding Williams’s announcement of her pregnancy.

His other personal highlight was meeting Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is a busy man so it was a bit of a surprise seeing him in New York City just days after the 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up in Kansas City.

His life will not quiet down anytime soon with the latest news that his brother Jackson Mahomes is now under arrest for the February incident in an Overland Park lounge.

Thanks to Andy Roddick for sharing his entertaining and informative take on Met Gala 2023.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
