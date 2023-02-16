MLB News and Rumors

Angels sign pitcher Matt Moore

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Angels signed pitcher Matt Moore of Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Thursday. According to spotrac.com, he signed a one-year deal worth $7.55 million. The Angels will be Moore’s sixth Major League Baseball team following six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2011 to 2016), two seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2016 and 2017), two seasons with the Texas Rangers (2018 and 2022), and one season each with the Detroit Tigers (2019) and Philadelphia Phillies (2021).

Outstanding 2022 MLB season

For the first time in Moore’s Major League Baseball career, he pitched exclusively from the bullpen, and he was excellent. In 63 games, and 74 innings pitched, he had a record of five wins and two losses, with a spectacular earned run average of 1.95. Moore had the first five saves of his Major League Baseball career, and had 14 holds, 83 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.18. He also gave up 49 hits, 16 earned runs, three home runs and 38 walks.

Five saves in 2022

Moore’s first Major League career save came in a 5-3 Rangers win over the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros on June 13. That was followed by a save in a 2-0 Rangers win over the Angels on July 28, in a 2-1 Rangers win over the Minnesota Twins on August 22, in a 3-2 Rangers win over the New York Yankees on October 4, and in a 4-2 Rangers win over the Yankees on October 5.

MLB All-Star

In 2013, Moore was a Major League Baseball All-Star for the first time. In 27 starts with the Rays, he had a record of 17 wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 3.29. In 150 1/3 innings pitched, Moore gave up 119 hits, 55 earned runs, and 76 walks, to go along with 143 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.30. He also had a complete game shutout for the Rays in a 3-0 Tampa Bay win over the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2013. Moore had four strikeouts compared to one walk, and gave up only two hits.

Topics  
Angels MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MCCARVER

Two-time MLB All-Star catcher Tim McCarver dies at age of 81

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Padres sign starting pitcher Michael Wacha
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2023
MLB News and Rumors
A.J. Puk
Relievers A.J. Puk and Andrew Chafin switch teams
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
Cubs sign pitcher Michael Fulmer and Dodgers sign outfielder David Peralta
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Yu Darvish Will Remain in San Diego For Six More Years
Yu Darvish Will Remain in San Diego For Six More Years
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Feb 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Anthony Misiewicz
Royals trade relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to the Cardinals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
sleeper miguel cabrera 3 6 23 (1)
Miguel Cabrera Opens ‘23 As Detroit Tigers’ Biggest Sleeper 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top