Arkansas Freshman Anthony Black To Enter 2023 NBA Draft

Dan Girolamo
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black readies for a shot.

Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black will forgo his remaining college eligibility and will enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

Black, a projected lottery pick, made the announcement on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“I want to thank God and all the coaches who helped me from when I started playing AAU, through high school and college, including Coach Muss [Eric Musselman],” Black said to ESPN. “Also, my teammates and family for supporting me and being my biggest fan.”

Anthony Black Had A Stellar Season At Arkansas

Black entered the 2022 season with the Arkansas Razorbacks as the 15th-ranked prospect on ESPN’s 100.

Black finished the season averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals. Black was named second-team All-SEC and first-team All-SEC Freshman Team.

Arkansas reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual champion UConn 88-65. Despite the blowout loss, Black played well, finishing the game with 20 points, four rebounds, one assist, and five steals.

Anthony Black Expected To Be A Lottery Pick

On ESPN’s NBA Draft projections, Black is ranked eighth among prospects. The 6’7″ guard is one of the best defenders in the draft, as his size and versatility allow him to guard multiple positions, an attractive trait for many NBA teams.

“Some games the team needed my scoring, and other times my role was to get others going,” Black said. “Switching up roles was pretty easy for me depending on who was hot. I was happy to do whatever we needed to win games. I feel like I can impact the game on or off the ball.”

The NBA Draft will take place in New York City on June 22.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo

