The Mutua Madrid Open female singles final had everything a tennis fan could ask for and more.

It was a long and windy road; the match lasted about 2 1/2 hours.

Three sets of drama and lead changes took place on the clay between World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

In the end, Sabalenka won the slugfest to add another Madrid Open title to her impressive resume; her first was in 2021.

Aryna Sabalenka queen in Madrid 🏆

She defeats the World no. 1 Iga Swiatek in three sets ! #MMOpen pic.twitter.com/lecNjkZEDM — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 6, 2023

4 – Aryna Sabalenka is the first player to defeat the number 1 in the world in a single WTA clay courts final since … Aryna Sabalenka in … Madrid 2021 (against Ashleigh Barty). Déjà vu.#MMOPEN | @MutuaMadridOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/KVpf4iLm5K — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 6, 2023

This match could be called an instant classic for the following reasons.

1. It Took 4 Championship Points For Sabalenka To Persevere

Swiatek made Sabalenka work for it.

Three championship points were knocked away by Swiatek, but Sabalenka kept a cool head and won the title on the fourth one.

2. It was The Tale Of 3 Sets

From 3-3 in the first set… Sabalenka won the next three games

Swiatek won the next three games

Sabalenka won the next three games

Swiatek won the next three games

Sabalenka won the next three games

Swiatek won the next three games

Sabalenka won the final three games Unreal 🤯 — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) May 6, 2023

Sabalenka took the first set, and Swiatek won the second.

That set up for a tiebreaking third set in which Sabalenka jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Swiatek rallied and tied the set at 3-3.

From that point on, it was excellent shot-making and a little bit better court presence and ball placement by Sabalenka that made the difference.

Is There A New Favorite At Roland Garros?

Prior to this match, most everyone would have put Swiatek as the odds-on favorite to win the French Open starting on May 22.

Sabalenka’s performance in Madrid could change that narrative.

Phenomenal point by Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid The greatest defense in the world against some of the best offense in the world Whoever bought tickets to see this match in person is getting every penny’s worth. pic.twitter.com/bjduPY9FwG — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 6, 2023

With points like this, the 2023 Australian Open champion could very well be the woman to beat on the clay in Paris.

Conclusion

This loss will sting for Swiatek who had opportunities to steal this match even though Sabalenka played a little better.

She found herself behind in the match but fought her way back into it and was competitive.

Matches like this demonstrate that women’s tennis is in a great place right now.

Fans are in for a treat during the Grand Slams in the spring and summer.

Even with Naomi Osaka on maternity leave and Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty retired, the new younger generation is showing their skills.

Aryna Sabalenka has without question been the best player on the WTA this year, and gets another big title here. • Australian Open Champ

• Madrid Champ

• 29-4 Record

• Stuttgart and Indian Wells Final

• Adelaide 500 Champ pic.twitter.com/lfXwFCme7d — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) May 6, 2023

If matches like these continue, the rivalry between Swiatek who turns 22 later this month, and Sabalenka, 25, could turn into a Chris Evert – Martina Navratilova or Steffi Graf – Monica Seles one that fans would enjoy for years to come.