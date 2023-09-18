NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin is starting to believe: “It’s our year.”

In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, moments after capturing the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hamlin said his team is gaining momentum as the postseason enters the Round of 12.

“Can’t thank this whole team enough,” Hamlin said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “They’ve really kicked (butt) this whole first round. Really amazing how our team has been. So happy about the way we’re running. Can’t wait to keep going.”

Coming off pit road to take the on Lap 366, Hamlin led the concluding 135 rotations and cruised to his third win this season and 51st of his career.

Hamlin’s confidence in the No. 11 Toyota squad continues growing.

“It’s our year,” he said. “I just feel like we’ve got it all put together. We’ve got the speed (at) every single type of race track. Nothing to stop us at this point.”

You know he loves this winning thing. pic.twitter.com/pGGXjP4All — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 17, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Saturday

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race

Painting the finishing touches on the SAFER barrier walls for the #AndysFrozenCustard300 & #AutotraderEchoPark400! pic.twitter.com/gf2rsXdBx9 — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) September 16, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, TBD, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, TBD, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet