NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin is starting to believe: “It’s our year.”
In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, moments after capturing the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hamlin said his team is gaining momentum as the postseason enters the Round of 12.
“Can’t thank this whole team enough,” Hamlin said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “They’ve really kicked (butt) this whole first round. Really amazing how our team has been. So happy about the way we’re running. Can’t wait to keep going.”
Coming off pit road to take the on Lap 366, Hamlin led the concluding 135 rotations and cruised to his third win this season and 51st of his career.
Hamlin’s confidence in the No. 11 Toyota squad continues growing.
“It’s our year,” he said. “I just feel like we’ve got it all put together. We’ve got the speed (at) every single type of race track. Nothing to stop us at this point.”
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):
Saturday
- 10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race
Sunday
- 3:30 p.m.: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, TBD, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 35, TBD, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
