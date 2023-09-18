NASCAR News and Rumors

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Texas Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Denny hamlin burns out after bristol win (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin is starting to believe: “It’s our year.” 

In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, moments after capturing the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hamlin said his team is gaining momentum as the postseason enters the Round of 12. 

“Can’t thank this whole team enough,” Hamlin said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “They’ve really kicked (butt) this whole first round. Really amazing how our team has been. So happy about the way we’re running. Can’t wait to keep going.” 

Coming off pit road to take the on Lap 366, Hamlin led the concluding 135 rotations and cruised to his third win this season and 51st of his career.  

Hamlin’s confidence in the No. 11 Toyota squad continues growing. 

“It’s our year,” he said. “I just feel like we’ve got it all put together. We’ve got the speed (at) every single type of race track. Nothing to stop us at this point.”

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Saturday

  • 10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, TBD, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, TBD, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin leads pack at bristol night race (1)

Twitter Reacts To Denny Hamlin Shinning Light On NASCAR Cup Series’ Bass Pro Shops Night Race At Bristol Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kanss speedway field fall 2024 (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 12 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson new title odds leader (1)
NASCAR Cup Series’ Kyle Larson Battles Chase Elliott, Earns DraftKings Sportsbook Listing As New Playoff Favorite Entering Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 11 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick advances to round of 12 with kansas win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 11 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick wins at kansas fall playoff race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400: Twitter Reacts To Tyler Reddick’s Bold Playoff Move At Kansas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 10 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlint outduels kyle larson in heated kansas race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top