The Baltimore Orioles are currently in first place in the American League East division.

It has been a very long time since the Orioles have played this well.

@Orioles will be > .500 in April, May, June and July for the first time since 1983.@baseball_ref — Rob Daniels (@oriolesfactoids) July 25, 2023

Though it is only July, the 2023 Orioles have been compared to the 1983 Orioles, the last Orioles team to win a World Series.

.@RickDempsey24 on 1983 #Orioles WS: “We had so much fun getting on each other in that clubhouse. That’s an ingredient you have to have. And that’s something I think Adley Rutschman brings right now. Having guys like Lee May and Kenny Singleton, they kept everybody on track.” — Glenn Clark (@GlennClarkRadio) July 25, 2023

It is only fitting that these two teams will cross paths soon.

For the 40-year anniversary of that 1983 World Championship, the 1983 Orioles will be present at Camden Yards on August 5 for a celebration.

Prior to the Orioles’ 7:05 PM EDT game against the New York Mets, a ceremony featuring many of the living members of that team will take place beginning at 6:20 PM EDT.

Mike Boddicker, pitcher Al Bumbry, center fielder Storm Davis, pitcher Rick Dempsey, catcher Dan Ford, outfielder/designated hitter Dennis Martinez, pitcher Tippy Martinez, pitcher Scott McGregor, pitcher Eddie Murray, first base* Jim Palmer, pitcher* Cal Ripken, shortstop* Len Sakata, second base Ken Singleton, outfielder

Players expected to be present, include but are not limited to, the following:

*denotes Hall of Famers

Orioles fans, this is an exciting time for the franchise.

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs for the August 5, 2023 pregame against the New York Mets to relive the 1983 glory days.

