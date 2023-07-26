MLB News and Rumors

Baltimore Orioles Plan 40th Anniversary Celebration Of 1983 World Series Championship On August 5

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
cal ripken

The Baltimore Orioles are currently in first place in the American League East division.

It has been a very long time since the Orioles have played this well.

Though it is only July, the 2023 Orioles have been compared to the 1983 Orioles, the last Orioles team to win a World Series.

 

It is only fitting that these two teams will cross paths soon.

For the 40-year anniversary of that 1983 World Championship, the 1983 Orioles will be present at Camden Yards on August 5 for a celebration.

Prior to the Orioles’ 7:05 PM EDT game against the New York Mets, a ceremony featuring many of the living members of that team will take place beginning at 6:20 PM EDT.


Players expected to be present, include but are not limited to, the following:

  1. Mike Boddicker, pitcher
  2. Al Bumbry, center fielder
  3. Storm Davis, pitcher
  4. Rick Dempsey, catcher
  5. Dan Ford, outfielder/designated hitter
  6. Dennis Martinez, pitcher
  7. Tippy Martinez, pitcher
  8. Scott McGregor, pitcher
  9. Eddie Murray, first base*
  10. Jim Palmer, pitcher*
  11. Cal Ripken, shortstop*
  12. Len Sakata, second base
  13. Ken Singleton, outfielder

*denotes Hall of Famers

Orioles fans, this is an exciting time for the franchise.

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs for the August 5, 2023 pregame against the New York Mets to relive the 1983 glory days.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
