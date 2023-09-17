Tennis News and Rumors

Barbora Krejcikova Edges Sofia Kenin In San Diego Open Final

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barbora Krejcikova

The week after the US Open, American tennis fans were treated to a final in San Diego of former Grand Slam champions.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, once ranked No. 2 in the world in singles, is the 2021 French Open champion.

She defeated American Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, in three tough sets at the San Diego Open on Saturday.

 

Krejcikova took the first set, and Kenin the second which forced an interesting deciding set.

Both had to fight off break points to hold their serve.

Kenin had multiple break points in the third set at 4 games each, but Krejcikova continued to dig deep and got out of trouble over and over again.

In the following game, Kenin fought off one championship point, but Krejcikova prevailed.

Her tournament is not over yet; she can make a clean sweep with the doubles final yet to be played.

The retiring Coco Vandeweghe and fellow American Danielle Collins will take on Krejicova and her Czech Republic compatriot Karerina Siniakova in the final.

Will Krejcikova win two WTA 500 titles on the same night?

We will find out soon as her doubles match is set to begin at 10:45 PM EDT.

Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
