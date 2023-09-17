Barbora Krejcikova Edges Sofia Kenin In San Diego Open Final

The week after the US Open, American tennis fans were treated to a final in San Diego of former Grand Slam champions.

Sofia Kenin vs Barbora Krejcikova final in San Diego. Both resurgent. 2 of the least hyped Major Champions of the last few years will battle for a WTA 500. — Vansh (@vanshv2k) September 16, 2023

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, once ranked No. 2 in the world in singles, is the 2021 French Open champion.

She defeated American Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, in three tough sets at the San Diego Open on Saturday.

Barbora Krejcikova is your 2023 San Diego Open Champion. She has earned the prestigious 🏄 pic.twitter.com/DvjUGK3LaD — Vansh (@vanshv2k) September 17, 2023

Krejcikova took the first set, and Kenin the second which forced an interesting deciding set.

So close for Sofia Kenin, on comeback trail, but Barbora Krejcikova takes title at the #SanDiegoOpen with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory 4 break points saved in Krejcikova’s final service game. 48 winners for her in all 3 years since last final for Kenin. Good to see her back#getty pic.twitter.com/lJITMde2h9 — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) September 17, 2023

Both had to fight off break points to hold their serve.

I am DEAD! That was so stressful! However, absolutely clutch from Barbora Krejcikova. That 4-4 game was key, so save 4 BPs. Brilliant and title #7! You queen @BKrejcikova ! ❤️❤️❤️💪🇨🇿 — Kvittycat (@kvittycat53) September 17, 2023

Kenin had multiple break points in the third set at 4 games each, but Krejcikova continued to dig deep and got out of trouble over and over again.

So close for Sofia Kenin, on comeback trail, but Barbora Krejcikova takes title at the #SanDiegoOpen with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory 4 break points saved in Krejcikova’s final service game. 48 winners for her in all 3 years since last final for Kenin. Good to see her back#getty pic.twitter.com/lJITMde2h9 — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) September 17, 2023

In the following game, Kenin fought off one championship point, but Krejcikova prevailed.

Her tournament is not over yet; she can make a clean sweep with the doubles final yet to be played.

The retiring Coco Vandeweghe and fellow American Danielle Collins will take on Krejicova and her Czech Republic compatriot Karerina Siniakova in the final.

Will Krejcikova win two WTA 500 titles on the same night?

We will find out soon as her doubles match is set to begin at 10:45 PM EDT.