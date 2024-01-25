MLB News and Rumors

Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Analysis: Who Was Snubbed from the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024?!

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
USATSI_3009476 (1)

 

The National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 was announced on Tuesday evening. The trio of Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer will join longtime manager Jim Leyland in Cooperstown’s hallowed halls this summer. They’re all deserving of their enshrinement in the hallowed halls of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

And now, as is tradition, now that the newest Hall of Famers have been elected, all eyes turn to those who didn’t get it. 

Here’s a look at who was snubbed from the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

LHP Billy Wagner

Former Houston Astros’ closer Billy Wagner was oh so close to getting his call to the Hall in 2024. But alas, it was once again not meant to be for the flamethrower. 

Wagner received 284-votes, or 73.8% of ballots, coming in just shy of the 75% required for induction. That’s a nearly 4% increase from 2023 when Wagner received 68.1% of the vote. The problem for Wagner is timing. While his vote percentage is increasing, and creeping closer to the 75% mark, he is running out of time. Next year will mark year 10 for Wagner on the ballot and failure to garner a few more votes will mean exclusion from the Hall of Fame for the foreseeable future.

Wagner’s issue isn’t statistics. In 16 Major League seasons, Wagner compiled 422 saves with a 2.31 ERA, 1,196 strikeouts, a .998 WHIP, and a 27.8 WAR. Wagner was a seven-time National League All-Star and former National League Rolaids Relief Man of Year Award recipient. His 422 saves is good enough for the sixth most all-time and his 2.31 ERA is better than current inductees Dennis Eckersley and Trevor Hoffman

So, what gives? 

It’s all about timing (again). 

Wagner –while one of the premier closers for a generation– played alongside Hoffman and, perhaps the greatest closer of all-time, Mariano Rivera. And while Wagner was always “in the conversation” with Hoffman and Rivera, he never put up their type of numbers. Rivera (652) and Hoffman (601) rank No.1 and No. 2 all-time in saves, respectively. That’s a tough act to follow. 

That being said, it’s looking positive for Wagner as he heads towards his final year of eligibility. Since 2020, Wagner’s vote percentage has climbed from 31.7% to this year’s 73.8%. That’s pretty remarkable and it bodes well for 2025.

Gary Sheffield

A .292 career batting average, 509 homers, Nine All-Star appearances, five Louisville Silver Slugger Awards, a National League batting title, and a World Series Championship is usually a good enough resume to be enshrined in Cooperstown. Usually…

That’s a snapshot of Sheffield’s achievements over a 22-year Major League career. What’s left out of the above snippet is the December 13, 2007, Mitchell Report allegations of steroid use. 

Sheffield was alleged to have used performance enhancing drugs after he began training with Barry Bonds’ former trainer Greg Anderson in the early-2000’s. He was named in the Mitchell Report and further reporting by San Francisco Chronicle reporters Mark Fainaru-Wada and Lance Williams in their book, Game of Shadows

While he should be considered a “snub,” Sheffield’s exclusion from the Hall of Fame SHOULDN’T be a surprise. In fact, it’s a surprise he was able to achieve 63.9% of the vote during his time on the ballot. 

Andruw Jones

Hall of Fame football writer Ray Didinger always liked to say –and I’m paraphrasing, forgive me for butchering it! – that the Hall isn’t the Hall of Very Good. And that’s Jones’ problem. 

He was very good, but not great. 

Jones was a ten-time Gold Glove Winner and a five-time All-Star. During a breakout 2005 season, Jones won a Louisville Silver Slugger Award and led the National League in home runs and RBI. He finished his Major League career with a .254/.337/.486 slash line with 434 career homers, 1,289 RBI, and 1,748 strikeouts. He averaged below .250 in nine of his 17 Big League seasons. 

In the end, Jones should be remembered as one of the more memorable players of a generation –especially in the field– but he’s not worthy of a spot in Cooperstown unless he’s buying a ticket. 

 

Topics  
MLB MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Three players inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21387900_168396541_lowres-2
Righthanded relief pitcher Collin McHugh retires at age 36
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins
Pirates sign closer Aroldis Chapman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21015323_168396541_lowres-2
Angels sign relief pitcher Robert Stephenson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21465620 (1)
Astros sign closer Josh Hader to massive contract
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20134528 (1)
What are the 2024 MLB Spring Training Report Dates? Pitchers & Catcher and Position Players Reporting Dates!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 17 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21428720_168396541_lowres-2
Astros reliever Kendall Graveman to miss 2024 with shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top