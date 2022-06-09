Belmont Stakes 2022: TV Schedule, Channel, and How to Watch Live

The Belmont Stakes in 2022 will be one of the most important horse races of the year, as it has always been. On Saturday, June 11, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown will take place. Continue reading to learn important information about the event.

Horse racing fans are going to have a great time watching the race and can find all relevant information on how to do so below.

Where To Watch The 2022 Belmont Stakes

If you want to watch this year’s Belmont Stakes, check out national TV coverage of the races that will start at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC with NBC taking the coverage over from 5-7 p.m. EST. The post time for the Belmont Stakes is 6:49 p.m. EST.

Where Is The Belmont Stakes?

The 154th edition of the race will take place in Elmont, New York’s Belmont Park. The event has always taken place in New York, even though it hasn’t always been held at Belmont Park. The track is one of the most gorgeous locations in the world, and having an event there is always a privilege.

What’s The Prize For The Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes has a total purse of $1.5 million. The first-place winner will get $800,000 in prize money.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Check out the odds below from BetOnline.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

