Belmont Stakes 2022: TV Schedule, Channel, and How to Watch Live

The Belmont Stakes in 2022 will be one of the most important horse races of the year, as it has always been. On Saturday, June 11, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown will take place. Continue reading to learn important information about the event.

Horse racing fans are going to have a great time watching the race and can find all relevant information on how to do so below.

Where To Watch The 2022 Belmont Stakes

If you want to watch this year’s Belmont Stakes, check out national TV coverage of the races that will start at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC with NBC taking the coverage over from 5-7 p.m. EST. The post time for the Belmont Stakes is 6:49 p.m. EST.

Where Is The Belmont Stakes?

The 154th edition of the race will take place in Elmont, New York’s Belmont Park. The event has always taken place in New York, even though it hasn’t always been held at Belmont Park. The track is one of the most gorgeous locations in the world, and having an event there is always a privilege.

What’s The Prize For The Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes has a total purse of $1.5 million. The first-place winner will get $800,000 in prize money.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Check out the odds below from BetOnline.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
