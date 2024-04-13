Braves ace Spencer Strider officially out for the rest of 2024

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher and team ace Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio is out for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. According to Rogers Sportsnet on Saturday, Strider had surgery on his elbow on Friday. The procedure was done by Dr. Keith Meister of Arlington, Texas. A brace was reportedly used to repair the ligament.

Poor performance against the Diamondbacks

Strider only pitched four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 5 in a 6-5 Atlanta win. He gave up seven hits, five earned runs, three walks and one home run, to go along with four strikeouts. However, after the outing Strider complained about elbow discomfort. A week ago Michael Lipinski of The Sports Daily first reported about the injury. He talked about the torn UCL, and that Tommy John Surgery was likely. It should be noted that Strider already had Tommy John Surgery in 2019, and at this time Strider underwent a different form of procedure.

All-Star in 2023

Strider led the Major Leagues last season in wins (20) and strikeouts (281). However, the first-time National League All-Star did not win the National League Cy Young Award last year, mostly because of his 3.86 earned run average. Strider pitched 186 2/3 innings and gave up 146 hits, 80 earned runs, 22 home runs and 58 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.09.

National League Rookie of the Year Runner-Up

Strider also had a fine 2022 rookie season. He was the National League Rookie of the Year runner-up to Braves teammate and outfielder Michael Harris II of DeKalb, Georgia. Strider had a record of 11 wins and five losses with an earned run average of 2.67. In 131 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 86 hits, 39 earned runs, seven home runs, and 45 walks, to go along with 202 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.00.