Broncos Waive Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon is no longer a member of the Denver Broncos. After a heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos are sending a strong message to the whole team with this move. The move is arguably overdue considering how many costly fumbles the veteran running back has had over the past couple of years, including two this year that occurred at the opponent’s goal-line. While the Broncos’ season is all but lost, fans can breathe a bit of a sigh of a relief now that the fumble-prone running back is no longer on the team.

Melvin Gordon Waived From Broncos

Melvin Gordon’s History

Once upon a time, Gordon was one of the premier running backs of the National Football League. However, he still had a problem holding onto the rock back then as well, which was a big reason why the then, San Diego Chargers, let him walk in free agency. The Broncos brought him to be split carries with Phillip Lindsay a few years back who has moved on ever since then and to be utilized in pass-blocking situations. However, this has been a constant knock on the two-time Pro Bowl running back.

Dating back to the 2019 campaign, he hasn’t had a season where he has not fumbled at least four times. His last year where he only fumbled once was back in 2018, the last time he made a Pro Bowl appearance. Despite rushing over 900 yards four different times in his career, Melvin Gordon’s mistakes have proven more costly throughout his career, and his tenure in Denver was no different.

How Will This Affect Denver’s Running Game?

The Denver Broncos’ offense has had enough struggles this year. Despite Russell Wilson being the new quarterback, the offense is one of, if not the worst unit in the entire NFL. What is most frustrating is that the offense showed signs of life in the first half yesterday with Klint Kubiak taking over play-calling duties. Things were going smoothly until the end of the second quarter when Gordon fumbled at the goal line. The ball was recovered by the offensive line, which forced a field goal that was then blocked.

As for the running back committee, the Broncos will be fine. They claimed Latavius Murray off waivers following the injuries to Javonte Williams and Mike Boone and has proven reliable. He scored a touchdown in the loss yesterday and the team also received Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade. While Gordon was the team-leader in rushing yards, it was proving to be worth nothing considering how many fumbles and dropped passes he had this year. With Murray playing well and Edmonds being a solid backup, this was a move that the Denver Broncos had to make.

It won’t save the season by any means, but it will at least send a message going forward. Melvin Gordon is still a solid back who can help a rebuilding team going forward. He will most likely be picked up soon by a team, but he will no longer plague the Denver Broncos with his costly turnovers that shift momentum.