Canadian Leylah Fernandez Wins Hong Kong Open, 1st Title In 19 Months

Wendi Oliveros
Leylah Fernandez

Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez, previously ranked at a career-high 13th in the world in August 2022, won her third career title at the WTA 250 Hong Kong Open.

She lost the first set to Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova but fought back to win the last two sets to secure the win.

Fernandez, 21, has experienced success in doubles in recent years. frequently partnering with American Taylor Townsend, but singles success has eluded her after making it to the finals of the 2021 US Open.

Her win in Hong Kong marks her first tournament victory in singles in 19 months, she has two Monterrey Open victories in 2021 and 2022.

Victory is always sweet, but that is especially true after a long period of adversity.

Fernandez is a left-hander with a great game, but injuries and confidence issues have plagued her in singles in recent years.

After winning in Hong Kong, Fernandez thanked her team for their faith in her over the past couple of years.

Fernandez and 2019 US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu, 23, are talented and exciting Canadian players.

Canadian Leylah Fernandez Wins Hong Kong Open, 1st Title In 19 Months

Hopefully, both are healthy and able to compete at the highest level in 2024 including at the Paris Olympics.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
