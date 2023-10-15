Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez, previously ranked at a career-high 13th in the world in August 2022, won her third career title at the WTA 250 Hong Kong Open.

All smiles for Leylah Fernandez as she won her first title of the season! 🏆🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/k9Dm2wbdB3 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 15, 2023

She lost the first set to Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova but fought back to win the last two sets to secure the win.

Pure delight 😀@leylahfernandez outlasts Siniakova 3-6. 6-4, 6-4 for her third WTA title in Hong Kong!#PHKTO2023 pic.twitter.com/Kd4NYZjTSu — wta (@WTA) October 15, 2023

Fernandez, 21, has experienced success in doubles in recent years. frequently partnering with American Taylor Townsend, but singles success has eluded her after making it to the finals of the 2021 US Open.

Her win in Hong Kong marks her first tournament victory in singles in 19 months, she has two Monterrey Open victories in 2021 and 2022.

Victory is always sweet, but that is especially true after a long period of adversity.

Leylah Fernandez after winning 1st title in 594 days: “Wow. Where do I start? I want to give a special thank you to the fans. To Hong Kong. Thank you for coming & watching women’s tennis. It means the world to us. I’d like to congratulate Katerina. You played an amazing… pic.twitter.com/kGbLjuVFQC — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 15, 2023

Fernandez is a left-hander with a great game, but injuries and confidence issues have plagued her in singles in recent years.

After winning in Hong Kong, Fernandez thanked her team for their faith in her over the past couple of years.

“I want to thank my team. We’ve had a very hard past couple of years…thank you so much for the belief you have in me. I love you all.”@leylahfernandez | #PHKTO2023 pic.twitter.com/oK5mkhMnjK — wta (@WTA) October 15, 2023

Fernandez and 2019 US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu, 23, are talented and exciting Canadian players.

Hopefully, both are healthy and able to compete at the highest level in 2024 including at the Paris Olympics.

