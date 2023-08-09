Tennis News and Rumors

Carlos Alcaraz Meets His Tennis Crush Maria Sharapova For The First Time In Toronto

Wendi Oliveros
Carlos Alcaraz Earnings Would Make Him 274th Highest-Paid NFL Player

It seems as though Carlos Alcaraz and Maria Sharapova have a lot in common.

Both won their first Grand Slams as teenagers (Alcaraz was 19, and Sharapova was 17) and admire one another’s tennis games.

The pair met up recently and posed for photos in Toronto.

Here is what each has said about the other.

Alcaraz Talks About Sharapova

Calling her his “crush,” Alcaraz said:

“She has been my crush since I started playing tennis. I was thrilled to see her in person. She was very charming. And congratulated me on winning the Wimbledon trophy.”

Sharapova Talks About Alcaraz

Back in June when asked about Alcaraz, Sharapova said:

“What fascinates me most about him is his fighting spirit on every point…I think in the beginning, the comparisons to Rafa Nadal were inevitable but he’s developing a style & personality of his own that will make him a 1 of a kind player.”

Alcaraz is in Toronto playing in the National Bank Open.

He is slated to play rising American star Ben Shelton during the August 9 evening session.

Alcaraz must also be thinking about his preparations to defend his U.S. Open title.

The U.S. Open is coming up on August 28.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
