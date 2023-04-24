Tennis News and Rumors

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Second Straight Barcelona Open, Completes Ceremonial Pool Dive

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has the tennis game and composure of someone far older than 19 years old.

Yet, the teenager continues to log big wins on the ATP Tour, forcing comparisons with his Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz is the first player since Nadal to win consecutive Barcelona Open titles.

While it is Alcaraz’s second, he has some work to do to match Nadal’s 12 titles.

One thing both players do well is to engage in the post-trophy traditional pool dive with the ball boys and girls.

Alcaraz’s Dive

Alcaraz chose to dive in with his shirt on.

The cinematic flair and underwater camera footage are outstanding.

This is different than how Nadal has approached the dive in the past.

We do not benefit from underwater camera video footage for Nadal’s dive, but it is obvious that on both occasions, the ball boys and girls were jubilant to celebrate with a hometown player winning in Barcelona.

Alcaraz And His Coach Resist The Inevitable Comparisons To Nadal

Alcaraz’s coach, former Spanish player Juan Carlos Ferrero does not like the pressure that the comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal put on Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Second Straight Barcelona Open, Completes Ceremonial Pool Dive

Ferrero (left), who lost in the 2005 Barcelona Open to Nadal, is protective of Alcaraz, and for good reason.

Comparisons to Nadal shortchange both players.

For his part, Alcaraz has reiterated often.

“As I’ve always said on more than one occasion, I don’t want to take over from anyone.”

Alcaraz has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on Nadal.

“He was my childhood idol, and he is the idol of all Spanish fans of tennis and sports in general because of his career, his charisma, his work, his mentality.”

Alcaraz Is Like The Rest Of Us Tennis Fans

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Second Straight Barcelona Open, Completes Ceremonial Pool Dive

Alcaraz is a player but also a fan of the sport.

He knows that there is only one Rafael Nadal.

Fans really want to see both players, healthy and ready, for Roland Garros next month.

For the moment, Alcaraz has to be considered the favorite to win his first French Open, but no one counts out the injured but rehabbing Nadal who has won 14 titles at Roland Garros.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka’s Reaction To Iga Swiatek’s Prized New Porsche Receives Mixed Reviews

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Murray
Andy Murray Shares Daughter’s Handwritten Note After He Coached Her Playing Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Madrid Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Uncle Toni Nadal
Uncle Toni Provides Update On Rafael Nadal’s Return To Competitive Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andrey Rublev
3 Fascinating Facts About 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters Champion Andrey Rublev
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 16 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz Defeats 2-Time Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas And Advances To Monte-Carlo Masters Semifinal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 14 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 12
Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Next Week’s Barcelona Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top