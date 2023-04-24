Carlos Alcaraz has the tennis game and composure of someone far older than 19 years old.
Yet, the teenager continues to log big wins on the ATP Tour, forcing comparisons with his Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal.
Alcaraz is the first player since Nadal to win consecutive Barcelona Open titles.
While it is Alcaraz’s second, he has some work to do to match Nadal’s 12 titles.
One thing both players do well is to engage in the post-trophy traditional pool dive with the ball boys and girls.
Alcaraz’s Dive
The famous Barcelona pool dive
…but make it cinematic 🎬 🍿@carlosalcaraz #BCNOpenBS pic.twitter.com/sr84m6nxSs
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 23, 2023
Alcaraz chose to dive in with his shirt on.
The cinematic flair and underwater camera footage are outstanding.
This is different than how Nadal has approached the dive in the past.
11th title in #Barcelona means 11th dive for Rafael #Nadal (Video @TennisTV) pic.twitter.com/CliU2lfUv6
— We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) April 30, 2018
We do not benefit from underwater camera video footage for Nadal’s dive, but it is obvious that on both occasions, the ball boys and girls were jubilant to celebrate with a hometown player winning in Barcelona.
Alcaraz And His Coach Resist The Inevitable Comparisons To Nadal
Alcaraz’s coach, former Spanish player Juan Carlos Ferrero does not like the pressure that the comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal put on Alcaraz.
Ferrero (left), who lost in the 2005 Barcelona Open to Nadal, is protective of Alcaraz, and for good reason.
Comparisons to Nadal shortchange both players.
For his part, Alcaraz has reiterated often.
“As I’ve always said on more than one occasion, I don’t want to take over from anyone.”
Alcaraz has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on Nadal.
“He was my childhood idol, and he is the idol of all Spanish fans of tennis and sports in general because of his career, his charisma, his work, his mentality.”
Carlos Alcaraz calls Rafael Nadal his idol and reveals 22-time Grand Slam champion is idol of all Tennis fans in Spain 👏#RafaelNadal #CarlosAlcaraz #Tennis pic.twitter.com/yZoO7ZYBam
— Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) February 12, 2023
Alcaraz Is Like The Rest Of Us Tennis Fans
Alcaraz is a player but also a fan of the sport.
He knows that there is only one Rafael Nadal.
Fans really want to see both players, healthy and ready, for Roland Garros next month.
For the moment, Alcaraz has to be considered the favorite to win his first French Open, but no one counts out the injured but rehabbing Nadal who has won 14 titles at Roland Garros.
