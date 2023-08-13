Tennis News and Rumors

Christopher Eubanks And Ben Shelton Kick Off Western & Southern Open Action On Sunday

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Western and Southern Open

Even though the men’s singles tennis champion has yet to be crowned at the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, there is another intriguing match to pay attention to on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Cincinnati is home to the acclaimed Western & Southern Open.

It kicks off today with an all-American matchup that should be fun to watch.


It features Christopher Eubanks, currently ranked 29th in the world, and World No. 41 Ben Shelton.

The match is expected to begin sometime around 2:00 PM EDT.


Eubanks, 27, has to be the most exciting American player so far this year whose ranking has surged from the 100s into the 30s.

20-year-old Shelton is still gaining valuable experience on the ATP Tour after a brilliant college career at Florida, and his dad, former ATP player Bryan Shelton is now coaching him.

Eubanks and Shelton have played three times within the past two years.

Shelton won two of the matches which were qualifiers on indoor hard courts in 2022.

Eubanks beat Shelton in the Round of 16 in the June 2023 Mallorca Open grass-court tournament en route to winning the title.

The two have never played on outdoor hard courts.

Another American in action on Sunday is Frances Tiafoe who will take on Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in the night session.

This tournament marks the return of Novak Djokovic who has not played since the Wimbledon final.

Between the conclusion of the National Bank Open and the kickoff of the Western & Southern Open, there is plenty of tennis to watch; tune into Tennis Channel to watch the matches.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula

It’s Finals Day At National Bank Open, Jessica Pegula Does Not Yet Know Who Her Opponent Will Be

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Continues To Battle Weather And Opponents At National Bank Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek In Montreal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8
A Resurging Danielle Collins Pushes Iga Swiatek To Three Set Battle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul
Tommy Paul Upsets Carlos Alcaraz In Toronto For Second Straight Year
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula
Hours After Their Singles Match, Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Withdraw From Doubles In Montreal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff 2
Jessica Pegula Defeats Doubles Partner Coco Gauff In National Bank Open Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top