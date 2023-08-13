Even though the men’s singles tennis champion has yet to be crowned at the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, there is another intriguing match to pay attention to on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Cincinnati is home to the acclaimed Western & Southern Open.

It kicks off today with an all-American matchup that should be fun to watch.



It features Christopher Eubanks, currently ranked 29th in the world, and World No. 41 Ben Shelton.

The match is expected to begin sometime around 2:00 PM EDT.

A #CincyTennis Sunday Funday comin’ right up 😎 pic.twitter.com/0ktiiJWJHw — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 13, 2023



Eubanks, 27, has to be the most exciting American player so far this year whose ranking has surged from the 100s into the 30s.

20-year-old Shelton is still gaining valuable experience on the ATP Tour after a brilliant college career at Florida, and his dad, former ATP player Bryan Shelton is now coaching him.

Eubanks and Shelton have played three times within the past two years.

Shelton won two of the matches which were qualifiers on indoor hard courts in 2022.

Eubanks beat Shelton in the Round of 16 in the June 2023 Mallorca Open grass-court tournament en route to winning the title.

The two have never played on outdoor hard courts.

Another American in action on Sunday is Frances Tiafoe who will take on Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in the night session.

This tournament marks the return of Novak Djokovic who has not played since the Wimbledon final.

Between the conclusion of the National Bank Open and the kickoff of the Western & Southern Open, there is plenty of tennis to watch; tune into Tennis Channel to watch the matches.

