Coco Gauff And Taylor Fritz Are The Last Americans Standing At The Western & Southern Open

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes

At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, there are two Americans left in the women’s and men’s singles draws.

For the women, it is World No. 7 Coco Gauff.

The 19-year-old Gauff has been playing great tennis ever since capturing the Mubadala Citi Open a couple of weeks ago in Washington, DC.

Gauff only dropped four games in her Round of 16 match against Linda Noskova.

She will play Italian Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The 2023 Atlanta Open champion, Taylor Fritz, World No. 9, is the only American man left in the men’s singles draw.

He won his Round of 16 match against Dusan Lajovic after taking a 5-0 lead and Lajovic retired due to injury.

Fritz, 25, awaits the winner of the final Round of 16 match between Gael Monfils and Novak Djokovic slated to be played late Thursday night.

He is likely hoping to meet Fritz in the quarterfinals because he has a 2-1 career head-to-head record against Monfils.

Fritz is winless in five tries against Djokovic.

Both Gauff and Fritz have played great hardcourt tennis this summer.

This is hopefully a positive sign for what comes next, the final Grand Slam of the calendar year, the 2023 U.S. Open, scheduled to begin on August 28.

Americans have been winless in the U.S. Open on the men’s side for 20 years (Andy Roddick – 2003) and six years on the women’s side (Sloane Stephens – 2017).

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
