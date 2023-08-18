At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, there are two Americans left in the women’s and men’s singles draws.

For the women, it is World No. 7 Coco Gauff.

The 19-year-old Gauff has been playing great tennis ever since capturing the Mubadala Citi Open a couple of weeks ago in Washington, DC.

Gauff only dropped four games in her Round of 16 match against Linda Noskova.

She will play Italian Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Her 10th career 1000 quarterfinal 👏@cocogauff defeats Noskova in two sets and now is the last American in the final 8. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/ewMm6c6aMw — wta (@WTA) August 18, 2023

The 2023 Atlanta Open champion, Taylor Fritz, World No. 9, is the only American man left in the men’s singles draw.

Taylor Fritz edges Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 in a thrilling Atlanta Open final to win his sixth ATP career title and second title this year 🔥#TaylorFritz #Atlanta #Tennis pic.twitter.com/QDffNsYE6X — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) July 30, 2023

He won his Round of 16 match against Dusan Lajovic after taking a 5-0 lead and Lajovic retired due to injury.

Get well soon 💙@Dutzee is forced to retire due to injury. Taylor Fritz advances to the quarter-finals in Cincy.@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/tL6RtK23NJ — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 18, 2023

Fritz, 25, awaits the winner of the final Round of 16 match between Gael Monfils and Novak Djokovic slated to be played late Thursday night.

He is likely hoping to meet Fritz in the quarterfinals because he has a 2-1 career head-to-head record against Monfils.

Fritz is winless in five tries against Djokovic.

Both Gauff and Fritz have played great hardcourt tennis this summer.

This is hopefully a positive sign for what comes next, the final Grand Slam of the calendar year, the 2023 U.S. Open, scheduled to begin on August 28.

Americans have been winless in the U.S. Open on the men’s side for 20 years (Andy Roddick – 2003) and six years on the women’s side (Sloane Stephens – 2017).

Tennis Betting Guides 2023