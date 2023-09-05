19-year-old Coco Gauff continues her summer of stellar tennis.

She took out 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, surrendering only two games in the process.

It was the most lopsided win of her young career.

Coco Gauff takes the first set 6-0 in 20 minutes! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zFfbhkUAx3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2023

Gauff advances to her first career semifinals at the US Open.

10 matches on the trot 💪 Coco Gauff plays a flawless match to defeat Ostapenko and will contest her first-ever semifinal at the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/QpkdRdTeuu — wta (@WTA) September 5, 2023

She had everything working in her game today; whereas, Ostapenko was spraying errors off of every wing.

Ostapenko had 36 unforced errors in 14 total games.

Gauff kept her nerves in check and played smart tennis; her body language was good from the first ball.

Ostapenko, on the other hand, repeatedly glared at her box on a frustrating day where she was never really in the match.

Gauff, the first American teenager to make the US Open semifinals since Serena Williams in 2001, awaits the winner of the Karolina Muchova and Soriana Cirstea match.

Muchova is the 2023 French Open finalist, and Cirstea knocked 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina out of the tournament.

The competition will be tough, but Gauff is right where she wants to be, in the final four.

Her athleticism and confidence put her among the favorites to win her maiden Grand Slam.

New coaches Pero Riba and Brad Gilbert looked on happily during Gauff’s semifinal match.

Coco was great racing out 7-0. Brad Gilbert was already a tennis genius and he’s enjoying this Open for sure — Howie Schwab (@howieschwab) September 5, 2023

Gauff avenged the Australian Open loss she experienced against Ostapenko in grand fashion.

Coco Gauff flipped the script from their last meeting. 💪 pic.twitter.com/QRTmuPRiMY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023