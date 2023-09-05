Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Breezes Past Jelena Ostapenko Into US Open Semifinals

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

19-year-old Coco Gauff continues her summer of stellar tennis.

She took out 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, surrendering only two games in the process.

It was the most lopsided win of her young career.

Gauff advances to her first career semifinals at the US Open.

She had everything working in her game today; whereas, Ostapenko was spraying errors off of every wing.

Ostapenko had 36 unforced errors in 14 total games.

Gauff kept her nerves in check and played smart tennis; her body language was good from the first ball.

Ostapenko, on the other hand, repeatedly glared at her box on a frustrating day where she was never really in the match.

Gauff, the first American teenager to make the US Open semifinals since Serena Williams in 2001, awaits the winner of the Karolina Muchova and Soriana Cirstea match.

Muchova is the 2023 French Open finalist, and Cirstea knocked 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina out of the tournament.

The competition will be tough, but Gauff is right where she wants to be, in the final four.

Her athleticism and confidence put her among the favorites to win her maiden Grand Slam.

New coaches Pero Riba and Brad Gilbert looked on happily during Gauff’s semifinal match.

Gauff avenged the Australian Open loss she experienced against Ostapenko in grand fashion.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

