Coco Gauff Is The 2023 US Open Champion

Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old from Florida, won her maiden Grand Slam in New York City on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Coco in tears. What a moment. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cPwUr4DAnd — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 9, 2023

With the win, she became the 8th different US Open champion since 2014; only Naomi Osaka was a repeat champion during that time.

Gauff started the match slowly against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka dropping the first set.

But she got her game together in the second and third sets.

Her athleticism was on display much to Sabalenka’s frustration.

Gauff was able to chase down balls and forced Sabalenka to hit multiple shots within the same point.

That strategy resulted in a lot of unforced errors from Sabalenka.

In the meantime, Gauff played error-free, especially in the critical early parts of the third set.

After the victory, Gauff went up into the stands to hug her mom and dad.

This is only her second Grand Slam final; she was a 2022 French Open finalist.

The Summer of Coco has been stellar.

Just how she drew it up. 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/mI7360d4rF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Since hiring Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert as her coaches, this is her third tournament win within the past month.

She won the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC, and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.

19yo Coco Gauff, the most relevant tennis prodigy of the decade in Women’s tennis, is now a Grand Slam champion! Beats new #1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the #USOpen for the first time. She will rise to #3 on Monday. pic.twitter.com/aWEPfvYa3S — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 9, 2023

A lot of hard work and childhood dreams were fulfilled for Gauff and her family today.

11 years later, this 8-year-old girl is the #USOpen champion!!! pic.twitter.com/4luBjb1SHt — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 9, 2023

Congratulations Coco Gauff!

