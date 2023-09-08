Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Outlasts Karolina Muchova, Advances To First Career US Open Final

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets to reach her first career US Open final.

 

Gauff got out to a lightning-fast start going up 5-1 in the first set.

Muchova eased into the match just as it was delayed for 45 minutes by climate control protesters.

The most interesting points of the match were near the end of the second set when Muchova fought off five match points.

This 40-shot rally was the high-quality tennis fans were waiting for all night.

The second set magic proved to be too little too late for Muchova who suffered from serving woes, her serves did not have the usual speed or strength.

The arm sleeve was on her serving arm the entire match, and it was the first time we saw her wear it in the tournament.

It is unclear if there was a health issue.

Gauff fought her nerves and an occasional forehand error, but she continued to blaze through the Summer of Coco with high-quality tennis and another win.

Should she win the US Open, it would be her third tournament win in the past month.

Her maturity along with the addition of coaches Pero Riba and Brad Gilbert have elevated her to a top tier player.

She awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

