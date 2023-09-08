Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets to reach her first career US Open final.

Coco Gauff’s reaction after reaching the first US Open final of her career. She screams at the top of the lungs. Arthur Ashe Stadium is screaming right back at her. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/c7QQjqwe9v — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2023

Gauff got out to a lightning-fast start going up 5-1 in the first set.

Muchova eased into the match just as it was delayed for 45 minutes by climate control protesters.

PICTURED: A climate protester glued his feet to the floor at the US Open after interrupting the match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova. #USOpen #USOpen2023 Photos from @jackciapciak. pic.twitter.com/XWhNKFCDZl — EnvirosTakingLs (@EnvirosTakingLs) September 8, 2023

The most interesting points of the match were near the end of the second set when Muchova fought off five match points.

This 40-shot rally was the high-quality tennis fans were waiting for all night.

Coco Gauff & Karolina Muchova play the POINT OF THE TOURNAMENT at the US Open. Coco’s speed defies the laws of basic physics. The way she’s everywhere at once is scary in all the best ways. This is the match we were waiting for. pic.twitter.com/Fp6ctK1HnO — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2023

The second set magic proved to be too little too late for Muchova who suffered from serving woes, her serves did not have the usual speed or strength.

The arm sleeve was on her serving arm the entire match, and it was the first time we saw her wear it in the tournament.

It is unclear if there was a health issue.

Gauff fought her nerves and an occasional forehand error, but she continued to blaze through the Summer of Coco with high-quality tennis and another win.

Should she win the US Open, it would be her third tournament win in the past month.

Her maturity along with the addition of coaches Pero Riba and Brad Gilbert have elevated her to a top tier player.

She awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka.

