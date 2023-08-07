Coco Gauff Wins Mubadala Citi Open

Coco Gauff, 19, is the Mubadala Citi Open women’s singles champion.

It is her first tennis title on American soil, the fourth in her career, and she is the youngest champion in tournament history.

This is Coco’s House 🏡 🇺🇸 @CocoGauff picks up her first singles title on American soil! #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/3clTeLm3o2 — wta (@WTA) August 6, 2023

Her celebration included a fun dance while she was wearing a huge smile.

Coco Gauff does a cute celebration dance after winning her first ever WTA 500 title. This young lady is talented. This young lady is charismatic. This young lady has ARRIVED. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QxBk8h6flL — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 6, 2023

Coco Gauff caps a resurgent week by defeating Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 to win the title at the @mubadalacitidc in Washington Her 1st singles title in her home country & her 4th overall. Clicking with new coach Pere Riba & consultant Brad Gilbert Still just 19 years old#getty pic.twitter.com/gPizcpxRUE — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) August 6, 2023



Her win came in straight sets in a very convincing fashion proving that her new coaching relationships with Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert are working quite well and likely will continue throughout the summer.

Coco Gauff gets a breakthrough in Washington. • First WTA 500 Title

• First Title in the US

• Forehand Looking Better With Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba

• Beat Samsonova, Bencic, and Sakkari

• Did Not Drop Any Sets pic.twitter.com/Y1hrnTzFfF — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) August 6, 2023

The youngest women’s champion in @mubadalacitidc history! Coco Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 for career title No.4 in D.C. — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) August 6, 2023

Both Gauff and Sakkari shared high praise for each other in their speeches during the trophy presentation.

Congratulations Coco Gauff!