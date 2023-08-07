Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Wins Mubadala Citi Open

Author
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, 19, is the Mubadala Citi Open women’s singles champion.

It is her first tennis title on American soil, the fourth in her career, and she is the youngest champion in tournament history.

Her celebration included a fun dance while she was wearing a huge smile.


Her win came in straight sets in a very convincing fashion proving that her new coaching relationships with Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert are working quite well and likely will continue throughout the summer.

Both Gauff and Sakkari shared high praise for each other in their speeches during the trophy presentation.

Congratulations Coco Gauff!

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
