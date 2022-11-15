College Football Team of the Week – Who Were the Best NCAAF Players in Week 11?

With the season beginning to ramp up, clutch performers all over college football put on a show last week. We had upsets, we had blowouts, but most of all, we had fun…didn’t we? Now, we take a look at those clutch performers and others who may have had big days on Saturday. Who will make week 11’s TSD’s Team of the Week?

Team of the Week Quarterback – Drake Maye (North Carolina @ Wake Forest | 31/49 atts, 448 yds, 3 TDs | 19 rush atts, 71 yds, TD)

Drake Maye is the future GOAT. Make a note of it, come back here in 15 years and tell us how right we were. His performances this season have been phenomenal and he has worked his way into Heisman talk from analysts up and down the land.

On Saturday, Maye guided his UNC Tar Heels to a much needed win over Wake Forest. The win clinched an ACC championship game berth and the Heels are now 9-1 with a shot at Clemson imminent.

He was pushed close by Michael Penix and Bert Emanuel Jr. this week, but we have a slight UNC bias, and we (and by ‘we’, I mean ‘I’) decide who goes in, so it is Drake Maye for us.

In this game, Maye threw for almost 450 yards, rushed for 70 more and was responsible for four total touchdowns. The man does it all. He barely put a foot wrong all game and now will lead our week 11 TOTW.

"The Heisman committee, take notice of this young man." 👀 Drake Maye had 448 Pass yds, 71 Rush yds and 4 Total TD vs. Wake Forest 😤 pic.twitter.com/YcNBmtFJTL — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 13, 2022

Team of the Week Running Back – Zach Charbonnet (UCLA vs. Arizona | 24 atts, 181 yds, 3 TDs | 9 recs, 38 yds)

Poor Zach Charbonnet. He tried his heart out to get the twelfth ranked UCLA Bruins home in their game versus Arizona on Saturday. He racked up 181 yards and three touchdowns while grabbing nine passes. This will certainly grab the eye of an NFL scout or two, but it couldn’t help UCLA to a win.

By all accounts, he was even a little banged up going into the game. He missed the game two Saturdays ago and was questionable for the Arizona game. With that in mind, this was some effort from Charbonnet.

Charbonnet has had a tremendous season so far, going for over 1,100 yards already and racking up 13 touchdowns to equal his past best. This week’s game against USC could have had so much more riding on it if the team could have climbed on his back on Saturday, but alas, it was not to be. Still, we believe he can take our Team of the Week to great heights as our RB this week.

Arizona can’t stop Zach Charbonnet! pic.twitter.com/13RkJ9Pi8z — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) November 13, 2022

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #1 – Josh Downs (North Carolina @ Wake Forest | 11 recs, 154 yds, 3 TDs)

In at the one slot this week is Josh Downs. He might play in the slot for us, but he is pairing up with his UNC teammate Drake Maye and will likely be the number one target on the week 11 Team of the Week.

Downs was unguardable on Saturday. He did whatever he wanted and made some excellent snags on his way to a three touchdown day. His 11 receptions and 154 yards meant for the fifth time in six games, Downs cleared 100 yards.

If Drake and Josh (Drake isn’t draft eligible, but we couldn’t miss the ‘Drake and Josh’ bit) come back next year, the sky is the limit for this offense as it is our for our TOTW here.

Josh Downs has another BIG outing with 154 yards and 3 touchdowns against Wake!@UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/jpLs2xZbKJ — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 13, 2022

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #2 – Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Fresno State @ UNLV | 8 recs, 164 yds, 2 TDs)

Jalen Moreno-Cropper is probably one of the more underappreciated talents in college football at the moment. He has 65 catches on the season and has just put up back-to-back two touchdown games.

His eight catches, 164 yards and two touchdowns helped the Bulldogs to a win at UNLV last week. Our boy was also out there drawing flags all night.

UNLV's defensive backs running tackle drills on these deep shots to Jalen Moreno-Cropper. 30 yards of pass interference penalties on back to back plays. — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 12, 2022

Moreno-Cropper can be locked in as the number two wideout in this week’s TOTW.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #3 – Zay Flowers (Boston College @ NC State | 7 recs, 130 yds, 2 TDs)

Zay Flowers’ massive performance helped Boston College to overcome North Carolina State on Saturday. Flowers snagged seven catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

A touchdown catch in the dying seconds of the game helped seal the victory for the Eagles. Flowers also broke the Boston College career receiving yards record on the same day. To go along with that accolade, he will be ecstatic to know he made our week 11 TOTW.

EAGLES WIN!!!!!

On the day our King Zay Flowers becomes the all-time BC receiving yards leader, the boys pull off the upset against No. 16 NC State#bostoncollege #ForBoston pic.twitter.com/eRjBS1woa0 — The Beacon Street Buzz (@bstreetbuzz) November 13, 2022

Team of the Week Tight End – Ben Sinnott (Kansas State @ Baylor | 7 recs, 89 yds, 2 TDs)

Ben Sinnott had a career day for his K-State Wildcats in a 31-3 win over Baylor on Saturday. He grabbed seven catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a splendid effort. It is the first couple of touchdowns in his young career, but if he starts performing like this on a regular basis, he will be heading to the upper echelon of tight ends in no time.

K-STATE! Will Howard with a strike between two Baylor defenders to Ben Sinnott for the 15 yard TD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EgW77RZJrD — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 13, 2022

He rounds out an exceptional week 11 Team of the Week. Trophies for all the players are in the mail.

