College Football Week 10 Team of the Week – Who Were the Best Players on Offense Last Week?

There were some HUGE games in college football this past weekend. Number one Tennessee got turned over by number three ranked Georgia, and Alabama got beat in Death Valley by LSU. But did any of their offensive players make the cut for the week ten The Sport Daily’s Team of the Week? How many players from the Houston vs. SMU shootout, which ended with a Mustangs win by a 77-63 scoreline will make it? Let us take a look at the quarterback, running back, wide receivers and tight end for this week’s TOTW.

Team of the Week Quarterback – Tanner Mordecai (SMU vs. Houston | 28/37, 379 yds, 9 TDs | 8 rush atts, 54 yds, TD)

This week’s QB was nailed on once we found out that Tanner Mordecai of SMU was responsible for TEN touchdowns against Houston on Saturday. Mordecai threw for a massive NINE touchdowns and added one more with his legs. His QB rating on the day was a massive 242.0.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is the only player in FBS history to have 7 pass TD and a rush TD in a half. He and Lamar Jackson (2016 vs Charlotte) are the only FBS players on record to be responsible for 8 TD in a half. pic.twitter.com/enEO29yIvh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2022

Mordecai is one of only three quarterbacks to throw for nine TDs in a game. The other two are Case Keenum of Houston back in 2011 and Anthony Gordon of Washington State in a loss to UCLA in 2019.

This magnificent performance means Mordecai makes his first appearance of the season for our TOTW.

Team of the Week Running Back – Edward Saydee (Temple vs. USF | 24 carries, 265 yds, 3 TDs | 4 recs, 69 yds)

We go a little off the beaten track to find this week’s running back. Edward Saydee of Temple went at 11 yards per carry against USF for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He faced stiff competition from La’Damian Webb of South Alabama who bagged four TDs and 247 yds this week, but Saydee’s efficiency just pipped him.

My Primetime performer – Edward Saydee @temple_fb after a career day, rushing for 265 yds and 3 TDs in Temple’s 54-28 win over USF. pic.twitter.com/g2ysqenSQ6 — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) November 6, 2022

Saydee also bagged four receptions for a nice 69 yards in what is easily his biggest game of his career so far. In his first game clearing 100 yards in his career, Saydee decided to go a step further and clear 200 and then 250, why not?! Great stuff from this week’s TOTW running back.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #1 – Nathaniel Dell (Houston vs. SMU | 13 recs, 180 yds, 2 TDs)

We go back to the 77-63 shootout between Houston and SMU to find our number one wide receiver this week. Nathaniel Dell was not catching passes from our TOTW QB, but he was still getting his job done this week.

A DIME from Clayton Tune to Nathaniel Dell 🎯#AmericanFB x @UHCougarFB pic.twitter.com/lgpVaMVjFM — American Football (@American_FB) November 5, 2022

Dell racked up an extraordinary 13 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns against SMU. Unfortunately for Dell, his team was not ultimately victorious, but he put his best foot forward in trying to help them.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #2 – Josh Downs (UNC vs. Virginia | 15 recs, 166 yds, TD)

Josh Downs is an animal and will definitely be playing on Sundays in the near future. The man from the Tar Heels grabbed a whopping 15 catches this week on his way to 166 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Downs + slot fade = unstoppable pic.twitter.com/tJElwXm7Po — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 5, 2022

This was Downs’ fourth 100-yard game this season and his second in a row where he caught double digit passes. Quarterback Drake Maye and Downs seem to have found something they can build on as UNC looks to finish the season strong.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #3 – Puka Nacua (BYU vs. Boise State | 14 recs, 157 yds, 2 TDs)

Puka Nacua of the BYU Cougars was another receiver racking up catches last weekend. Nacua caught 14 balls for 157 yards and 2 TDs in BYU’s win over Boise State.

Puka Nacua makes the game winning catch to give BYU a 31-28 win over Boise State pic.twitter.com/bfOBhDykJJ — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 6, 2022

Nacua’s game-winning grab was a testament to his athleticism as can be seen above. He rounds out a fantastic trio at wide receiver in this week’s TOTW.

Team of the Week Tight End – Jalin Conyers (Arizona State vs. UCLA | 7 recs, 66 yds)

It was a bit of a bleak week for tight ends but Jalin Conyers was the best of them this week. Conyers racked up 7 receptions for 66 yards in his team’s loss to UCLA

It doesn't seem fun to try and tackle Jalin Conyers. pic.twitter.com/pOtDMqx3gy — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) November 6, 2022

Conyers built on his six receptions and 108 yards in the Colorado game and looks to have found something with QB Trenton Bourget. He is the final piece in our TOTW for week ten.

