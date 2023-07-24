College football returns in 40 days, which means the return of ESPN’s College GameDay is on the horizon. On Monday, ESPN announced College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns on September 2 for the Duke’s Mayo Classic between South Carolina and North Carolina.

The rivalry game will be at the neutral site of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will air live on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Watch: ESPN’s College GameDay Returns September 2

WE'RE COMING TO THE QUEEN CITY! 👑 See you Week 1 in Charlotte for a battle of the Carolinas 🍿@UNCFootball | @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/OJ7J7SOM6b — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 24, 2023

It’s the “Battle of the Carolinas” in the College GameDay for Week 1 of the college football season. The three-hour show will air live at 9 a.m. ET Saturday morning from Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte.

2023 marks the 37th season of College GameDay and the 30th year of road shows.

The South Carolina-North Carolina game will be the 440th road show in the program’s history. However, this is College GameDay’s first visit to a South Carolina-North Carolina game.

Who Is Involved In College GameDay?

Rece Davis returns to host College GameDay with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel joins the show as a college football insider, along with reporters Jess Sims and Jen Lada.

The week before South Carolina-North Carolina, College GameDay will air a two-hour preview show during Week 0 at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 26. The show will broadcast at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

