Congratulations Are Pouring In For 2023 US Open Champion Coco Gauff

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

Social media is thrilled for Coco Gauff as she celebrates winning her maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open.

Greetings from near and far have been sent to her.

Here are some of the most noteworthy.

US Presidents, The Vice-President, and The First Lady Weigh In

Two former US Presidents and the current President and Vice-Present sent their congratulations to Gauff.

They are Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris.

 

Gauff’s Peers, US Women’s Tennis Players Share Her Joy

Madison Keys, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, sent her congratulations along with Shelby Rogers, Gauff’s doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, and the last American woman to win the US Open in 2017, Sloane Stephens.

The NBA Is Behind Coco

Magic Johnson and Coco’s favorite NBA team, the Miami Heat, sent their well-wishes.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
