Social media is thrilled for Coco Gauff as she celebrates winning her maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open.

Greetings from near and far have been sent to her.

Here are some of the most noteworthy.

US Presidents, The Vice-President, and The First Lady Weigh In

Two former US Presidents and the current President and Vice-Present sent their congratulations to Gauff.

They are Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris.

Congratulations Coco Gauff on your incredible victory in this year’s @usopen! The future of American tennis looks bright. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 9, 2023

Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court – and we know the best is yet to come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023

Congrats to U.S. Open Champion @CocoGauff. You electrified Arthur Ashe stadium and the entire nation – the first of more to come and proof that anything is possible if you never give up and always believe. You’ve made America so proud. https://t.co/N3Pl56wsJM — President Biden (@POTUS) September 9, 2023

Congratulations, @CocoGauff! Your drive and determination are an inspiration to the millions of little girls watching. I feel confident that while this is your first Major title, it won’t be your last. https://t.co/pdpVNw7bnr — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 9, 2023

Congratulations, @CocoGauff! On and off the court, your hard work and determination inspire us all. Keep shining! 💕 https://t.co/F7tf5yKDlu — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) September 10, 2023

Gauff’s Peers, US Women’s Tennis Players Share Her Joy

Madison Keys, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, sent her congratulations along with Shelby Rogers, Gauff’s doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, and the last American woman to win the US Open in 2017, Sloane Stephens.

Coco!!!!! Gave me chills 💞🇺🇸🤩 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) September 9, 2023

Congratulations Cocofina @CocoGauff 💖💖💖 my girl you are amazing!!!! — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 9, 2023

The NBA Is Behind Coco

Magic Johnson and Coco’s favorite NBA team, the Miami Heat, sent their well-wishes.

Congratulations to @CocoGauff for beating Aryna Sabalenka and winning the U.S. Open!!! Kudos to her parents Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 9, 2023

South Florida don’t quit!! 😤@CocoGauff is your 2023 @usopen champion after a comeback for the ages 👏 📸: @WTA pic.twitter.com/OjP73QnFJX — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2023