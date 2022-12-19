The Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a 7-year contract worth $177 million on Saturday. The contract means that the native of Kennesaw, Georgia will be making $25.3 million per year. This is the 33rd richest contract in Major League Baseball history and the seventh richest contract ever given to a shortstop.

Six Richer Shortstops

The six other shortstops who earn more money per year (in terms of annual average value) than Swanson are Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, who is making $34.1 million per year from a 10-year contract worth $341 million, Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, who is making $32.5 million per year from a 10-year contract worth $325 million, Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees, who made $27.5 million from a 10-year contract worth $275 million, Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies, who is making $27.3 million per year from an 11-year contract worth $300 million, Carlos Correa of the San Francisco Giants, who is making $26.9 million per year from a 13-year contract worth $350 million, and Xander Bogaerts of the San Diego Padres, who is making $25.5 million per year from an 11-year contract worth $280 million. The Cubs become Swanson’s second Major League Baseball team as he spent the previous seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

2022 MLB All-Star

In 2022, Swanson was an All-Star for the first time, and won the National League gold glove at shortstop. In 162 games, 696 plate appearances, and 640 at bats, he batted .277 with 25 home runs and 96 runs batted in. He also scored 99 runs and had 177 hits, 32 doubles, one triple, 18 stolen bases, 49 walks, 286 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .329, and a slugging percentage of .447. Swanson had career-highs in hits, runs batted in, stolen bases, and total bases.

Career Stats

Swanson has a career batting average of .255 with 102 home runs and 411 runs batted in. During 827 games, 3387 plate appearances, and 303 at bats, he has scored 432 runs and had 775 hits, 161 doubles, 13 triples, 58 stolen bases, 290 walks, 1268 total bases, nine sacrifice bunts, 26 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .321, and a slugging percentage of .417. Swanson was part of the Braves team that won the 2021 World Series.

Joining the Cubs

Swanson joins a Cubs franchise that was third in the National League Central in 2022 with a record of 74 wins and 88 losses. He joins an infield that includes catcher Yan Gomes, first baseman Alfonso Rivas, second baseman Nico Hoerner and third baseman Christopher Morel. Swanson is one of four free agent signings by the Cubs in the offseason. The others are outfielder Cody Bellinger, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, and reliever Brad Boxberger.