According to spotrac.com, the Chicago Cubs signed relief pitcher Michael Fulmer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to an undisclosed contract and the Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder David Peralta of Valencia, Venezuela on Friday. For Fulmer, the Cubs will be his third Major League Baseball team following six seasons with the Detroit Tigers and one season with the Minnesota Twins. For Peralta, the Dodgers will also be his third team, following nine seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and one with the Tampa Bay Rays. Fulmer’s contract was not disclosed. Peralta meanwhile signed a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

Fulmer’s 2022 Statistics

Fulmer shared his time in 2022 with the Tigers and Twins. He had a record of five wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.39. In 67 games and 63 2/3 innings, Fulmer gave up 59 hits, 24 earned runs, 28 walks, and had 61 strikeouts to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.37.

Peralta’s 2022 Statistics

Peralta shared his time with the Diamondbacks and Rays in 2022. He batted .251 with 12 home runs and 59 runs batted in. During 134 games, 490 plate appearances, and 439 at bats, Peralta scored 39 runs and had 110 hits, 30 doubles, three triples, one stolen base, 41 walks, 182 total bases, and six sacrifice flies. He had an one base percentage of .316, and a slugging percentage of .415. During Peralta’s time in Arizona, he led the National League with 10 triples in 2015, and Major League Baseball with eight triples in 2021.

American League Rookie of the Year

Great things were expected from Fulmer at the beginning of his career. In 2016 with the Tigers, he was the American League Rookie of the Year. That season Fulmer had a record of 11 wins and seven losses, with an earned run average of 3.06, with 132 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.12.

American League All-Star

After being the AL Rookie of the Year in 2016, Fulmer was an American League All-Star in 2017. That year he had a record of 10 wins and 12 losses. with an earned run average of 3.83, 114 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.15.