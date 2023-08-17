Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman of Medford, New York is currently on the injured list with a fractured rib. According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, Stroman had been on the injured list with a hip injury, but was experiencing pain in his rib too. It was determined that he was dealing with multiple serious injuries.

Was Expected to Return

Stroman was expected to return from the injury list on Wednesday, however his return to the Cubs lineup has been delayed. Stroman last pitched for the Cubs on July 31 in a 6-5 Cubs loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

2023 MLB Statistics

Stroman has a record of 10 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.85 in 2023. During 128 2/3 innings and 23 games, he has given up 109 hits, 55 earned runs, eight home runs and 50 walks, to go along with 111 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.24. Stroman was an All-Star for the second time. He was previously an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.

Electrifying Shutout against Tampa Bay

On May 29, Stroman had his best stuff. He gave up one walk and one hit in a 1-0 Cubs win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Stroman faced 29 batters and threw 105 pitches, of which 72 were strikes and 33 were balls. He had eight strikeouts in throwing the complete game shutout.

Who is in the Cubs starting rotation in the meantime?

With Stroman nursing his ailments, the Cubs have a starting rotation of Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi, Kyle Hendricks of Newport Beach, California, Jameson Taillon of Lakeland, Florida, Javier Assad of Tijuana, Mexico and Hayden Wesneski of Houston, Texas. Steele is currently leading Major League Baseball with 13 wins and is second in the National League with a 2.79 earned run average.

Cubs in a playoff hunt

The Chicago Cubs are currently at 62 wins and 58 losses. They are in second place in the National League Central and two and a half games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are also tied with the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds for the third and final wildcard spot.