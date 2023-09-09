Prior to his Friday night US Open semifinal match against 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, 27, said he had to play better than his best at “11 out of 10.”

Daniil Medvedev on beating Carlos Alcaraz at US Open: “I said I needed to play 11 out of 10. I played 12 out of 10. That’s the only way. 2 Grand Slams. World #1. It’s unbelievable. To beat him, you need to be better than yourself.” pic.twitter.com/G8J1Z1PooV — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 9, 2023

And the 2021 US Open champion did just that, dethroning the 2022 champion methodically.

Medvedev’s serving was outstanding, and he was running down balls and hitting angles on the court that were downright impressive.

Medvedev d. Alcaraz 7-6(3) 6-1 3-6 6-3 Daniil gets revenge after losing to Carlos at Wimbledon 👀 He ran for every ball like a mad man He went for huge 2nd serves time & time again ✅5th Slam Final

✅3rd US Open Final When Daniil decides to show up, he really shows up. pic.twitter.com/M7I9n09wyR — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 9, 2023

Alcaraz was not his usual self until about the third set, and by then Medvedev already had a two-set lead.

The match went to four sets.

Daniil Medvedev is back in the #USOpen final! pic.twitter.com/BJBnSwvxxR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

New York & Medvedev. A great love affair 😂#USOpen pic.twitter.com/HvVzVHa7Zq — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 9, 2023

Up next for Medvedev is Novak Djokovic and a rematch of the 2021 US Open final.

A 2021 rematch awaits 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jzXIsHtypD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Medvedev needs to match his serving and shotmaking skills on Sunday to beat Djokovic who spent less time on the court on Friday, defeating Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Watch Medvedev take on Djokovic in the US Open final on Sunday, September 10, 2023 on ESPN.

