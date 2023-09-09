Tennis News and Rumors

Daniil Medvedev Defeats Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz In US Open Semifinals


Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor

Daniil Medvedev

Prior to his Friday night US Open semifinal match against 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, 27, said he had to play better than his best at “11 out of 10.”

And the 2021 US Open champion did just that, dethroning the 2022 champion methodically.

Medvedev’s serving was outstanding, and he was running down balls and hitting angles on the court that were downright impressive.

Alcaraz was not his usual self until about the third set, and by then Medvedev already had a two-set lead.

The match went to four sets.

 

Up next for Medvedev is Novak Djokovic and a rematch of the 2021 US Open final.

Medvedev needs to match his serving and shotmaking skills on Sunday to beat Djokovic who spent less time on the court on Friday, defeating Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Watch Medvedev take on Djokovic in the US Open final on Sunday, September 10, 2023 on ESPN.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

