Daniil Medvedev is the 2021 US Open champion who has been flying under the radar so far this year in NYC.

In addition to his excellent hardcourt skills, he is also known for his sense of humor and brutal honesty.

That’s why it was especially funny when Medvedev shared how he is watching US Open matches from his hotel.

As many are painfully aware, cable television provider Spectrum has an ongoing dispute with Disney/ESPN so many cannot see the US Open.

Medvedev is one of those people since his hotel has Spectrum cable.

He describes how he is watching tennis while at his hotel.

Daniil Medvedev can’t watch the US Open because his hotel has Spectrum: “A lot of hotels have Spectrum. So I can’t watch on TV anymore. I don’t know if it’s illegal, but I have to find a way. Probably pirate websites.. I have no other choice” 😂 pic.twitter.com/UUQ6b5FLmI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2023

Claiming he does not know if it’s illegal, he is using “pirate websites” and streaming ESPN’s coverage of the US Open.

His statement is hilarious, and it also sheds a negative light on Disney (who owns ESPN) and Spectrum’s ongoing issues.

Medvedev will play good friend and godfather to his child Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Andrey Rublev says Daniil Medvedev is like family: “It’s something like a family. I’m the godfather of his daughter. We built our relationship bc of tennis. Now it’s bigger than tennis. We knew each other since we were 6.. When you spend time with him you always have fun” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/NgHGGk9LsX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2023

Rublev describes Medvedev as honest, fun, and humble.

That sounds right.

Daniil Medvedev asked to see the doctor after losing the 3rd set to O’Connell at US Open: Doctor: “Do you have any symptoms?” Daniil: “Yeah. I lost the set… give me whatever you gave him.” Don’t ever change. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IMn4TwuOS2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023

