Daniil Medvedev's Hotel Has Spectrum Cable So He Had To Figure Out Another Way To Watch The US Open

Wendi Oliveros
Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is the 2021 US Open champion who has been flying under the radar so far this year in NYC.

In addition to his excellent hardcourt skills, he is also known for his sense of humor and brutal honesty.

That’s why it was especially funny when Medvedev shared how he is watching US Open matches from his hotel.

As many are painfully aware, cable television provider Spectrum has an ongoing dispute with Disney/ESPN so many cannot see the US Open.

Medvedev is one of those people since his hotel has Spectrum cable.

He describes how he is watching tennis while at his hotel.

Claiming he does not know if it’s illegal, he is using “pirate websites” and streaming ESPN’s coverage of the US Open.

His statement is hilarious, and it also sheds a negative light on Disney (who owns ESPN) and Spectrum’s ongoing issues.

Medvedev will play good friend and godfather to his child Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Rublev describes Medvedev as honest, fun, and humble.

That sounds right.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
