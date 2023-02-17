They came from vastly different backgrounds. Their personalities were total opposites. Yet, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and motorsports journeyman Travis Pastrana found common ground Wednesday night.

The odd couple secured the two “open” spots of the six non-chartered entrants during Wednesday’s qualifying run. Johnson turned in the 23rd fastest lap around the 2.5-mile oval and Pastrana placed 25th.

Pastrana, who also will compete in Friday’s NASCAR Trucks race at Daytona International Speedway, exuded excitement.

Johnson, who has 83 career premier series wins, was more subdued, if not relieved he did not have to battle for position during Thursday’s Duel 2. Both drivers were scheduled to compete, but their spots are guaranteed for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

With Pastrana feeling great, Johnson told the Orlando Sentinel:

“I’m going to puke. I know it’s going to happen.”

Jimmie Johnson: ‘I’m Looking Forward To Being Scared’

Of course, the 47-year-old was talking about an upcoming thrill ride with the Thunderbirds in an F-16 Fighting Falcon.

“I’ve been pushing that off for decades,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if I will ever get asked again. I’m not going to eat a lot and I’m going to let it rip.

“I’m really looking forward to being scared.”

So is Pastrana, in a good way. And he has jumped out of a plane without a parachute. True story.

With a background in motocross and rally racing, Pastrana competed in the Xfinity Series in 2014 and has occasionally competed in trucks races. He will pilot the No. 67 Toyota for Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing.

“This is something that’s not about the money,” Pastrana said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It’s not about anything. It’s just about trying to be a part of the ‘Great American Race’ and to have an opportunity to qualify with such a great team and to be brought on with so many people around me that are helping me to do the best that I absolutely possibly can.”

Travis Pastrana: ‘I Am So Very Fortunate To Be Here’

Following Wednesday’s qualifier, Pastrana learned of the official results and made a beeline to embrace Johnson along pit road.

“I am so very fortunate to be here,” Pastrana said.

Johnson is happy to be back.

Spending two seasons away from NASCAR, Johnson announced at the end of 2022 he was purchasing a stake in Petty GMS Racing. Now rebranded as Legacy Motor Club, the two-time Daytona 500 champ will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet, a slick reversal of his iconic No. 48.

Coming out of retirement, Johnson will run a limited schedule as he transitions into an owner/driver, sharing a garage with full-time drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.

Over the past year, the versatile San Diego native has raced along the streets of Long Beach, California, led for a bit during the Indianapolis 500 and competed in a rally near the North Pole.

Now, he’s back where he belongs, he said.

“The last two years have been a growing opportunity for me,” he said. “That’s led to this opportunity.”

Barf bag, ready?